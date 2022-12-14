ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate & William Visited the U.S. for the First Time in 8 Years—Here's How We Welcomed Them in Style

When my Royally Obsessed podcast cohost, Rachel Bowie, and I first heard the news that “the British are coming!”—as in, the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales were coming to Boston—we knew we couldn’t miss this few-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We also knew it’d be *huge*—their first trip to America in eight years!—and that we needed to properly honor the occasion.

That’s when we decided we needed to make the trek to Boston to see if we could spot Kate and Wills IRL, and host an event to toast not only the royals, but also the Earthshot Awards , aka Prince William’s climate change prize whose aim is to fix our biggest environmental problems in the next decade. And doing so with sustainability in mind would only be fitting, which is where one of the royals’ favorite brands , Rothy’s , came in. ‘Royally Obsessed Presents: A Toast to Earthshot’ was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7llB_0jiQr2dO00

Nick Brady

But let’s back up: Rachel and I packed our bags and headed to Beantown (Rachel’s hometown!) on Wednesday, the same day the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down at Logan via a commercial British Airways flight (sustainable!) to a crowd of photographers and journalists.

It didn’t matter that we spent Wednesday night in the pouring rain—it was *so* worth it to witness the royals’ first event, a speech at City Hall. And Glamsquad set us right again with hair and makeup before our big event. ( Psst : Use code “royallyobsessed” to get $15 off your next Glamsquad appointment between now and 12/30!) Thursday night, we were ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AIIm_0jiQr2dO00

Nick Brady

The Rothy’s boutique on Newbury Street was decorated to the nines with special “royal welcome” bouquets from Farmgirl Flowers and featuring royal refreshments (a podcast signature) by The Pale Rosé and light bites in the form of almost-too-pretty-to-eat charcuterie from Beauty & the Board and Goldbelly . Our guest of honor, Elizabeth Holmes , author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style , shared stories of her adventures chasing the Waleses around Boston and her predictions for Kate’s dress on the green carpet at Earthshot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS4Wa_0jiQr2dO00

Nick Brady

Other event highlights included earth and crown-shaped cookies by Boston-based baker De’s Licious Treats , flash portrait watercolor illustrations of guests by My Phung of My Ohh My Studio , and canned sparkling and still water by ocean-friendly, climate neutral brand Open Water . And although their busy schedules couldn’t allow for the real Kate and William to stop by (*le sigh*), they made an appearance in cardboard cutout form—the perfect photo backdrop for the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2693E5_0jiQr2dO00

Nick Brady

While, per The New York Times , “whatevah” may have been Boston’s lukewarm response to royals in America, from our view, the town was enthralled. Boston-based podcast listeners and excited royal watchers told us they were beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to share their excitement with each other as a community.

So, Boston, ‘til next time: God save the pod!

For more about the royals and their tours, listen to the Royally Obsessed podcast with co-hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito. Subscribe now or follow us on Instagram @royallyobsessedpodcast .

