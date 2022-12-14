ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fights off shark with diving knife, escapes without chunk of torso in another Hawaii attack

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hTnK_0jiQquse00

Police in Hawaii said a man was attacked and seriously injured by a shark on Tuesday morning while swimming.

According to a Hawaii Police Department news release, the attack took place at about 8 a.m. while a 68-year-old man was in the water at Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on the Big Island's northwest coast.

Police said the man was swimming about 400 yards offshore when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. The man, police said, attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer.

Witnesses told local outlet Fox19 nearby paddleboarders helped pull the man out of the water. Anthony Singh told the outlet he witnessed the attack and the shark took "a good chunk" out of the man's torso.

The swimmer was helped to shore and transported to a local hospital by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel to be treated for his injuries.

On Tuesday, police said he was going to another facility in Oahu for further treatment.

Police could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY.

The size of the shark and its species were not immediately known.

Uptick in East Coast shark sightings: Shark sightings have lifeguards on alert and experts searching for answers

Women still missing after shark sighting: Hawaii officials call off search for missing woman after shark sighting

The attack comes just five days after a woman is thought to have been killed by a shark while snorkeling off Keawakapu Point on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

On Thursday, Maui police received a call from a man who said he saw a shark swim by repeatedly as he and his wife snorkeled about 50 yards from the point on the southeastern part of the island.

Coast Guard public affairs specialist Ryan Fisher said the agency received a report the husband and wife were snorkeling when the husband saw a shark and tried to fight it off. He quickly swam to shore and called 911 when he didn’t see his wife.

After searching the water overnight, officials said they called off the search Friday.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man fights off shark with diving knife, escapes without chunk of torso in another Hawaii attack

