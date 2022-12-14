ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, Tesla, Carvana, GameStop And Costco In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher, Treasury Yields Steady. U.S. equity futures nudged modestly higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures will ensuring the economy avoids falling into recession.
bitcoinist.com

Rally For Bitcoin Stalled? Economists Don’t Believe Powell’s Hawkish Claims

Yesterday’s Federal Reserve (FED) FOMC meeting turned out to be more hawkish than many Bitcoin investors and the financial market expected. As anticipated, the FED raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points on Wednesday. This brings the interest rate to a range of 4.25-4.5%, the highest level in 15 years.
bitcoinist.com

Plans to retire earlier – Invest in these 3 Crypto Coins right now: Dogecoin, TRON, and Big Eyes Coin

Today’s world is always evolving, and the cryptocurrency market is no exception. Many people have been able to make good money through digital assets since cryptocurrency entered the financial world. Recent cryptocurrency crises have reduced profit margins and forced many consumers to reconsider their purchases. This is a terrible decision as it hinders the opportunity to recover your money or increase your cryptocurrency profits. Let’s explore some viable options to consider in the current bearish run. It is starting off with Dogecoin (DOGE).
bitcoinist.com

Is The Bitcoin Bottom In? A Look At 10 Years Of Performance

Bitcoin has been in existence for less than two decades but its performance has already cemented it as a formidable force to be reckoned with. Over the years, the digital asset has been able to outperform established asset classes multiple times, especially the bull market part of its cycles. Looking back, bitcoin’s yearly performance has also shown to point toward the bottom of the market. In this report, we take a look at the last decade of the performance of bitcoin.
Markets Insider

The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs

Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump With Stocks on Jobs Report Release

Bitcoin is back above $17,000—rising with U.S. stocks as traders responded to a Labor Department report showing a rise in jobless claims, a possible sign that federal interest rate hikes could slow down. The price of the biggest digital asset by market cap was trading for $17,183, a 2.1%...
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Crypto Casino Sites For Bitcoin Gambling In 2023

Gambling has become one of the most popular activities, especially across the US, as most nations have started legalizing online bettings. Fortunately, due to Blockchain Technology advancements, gambling has now taken the simple and fastest route by introducing crypto casino gambling. Crypto casino gambling is anonymous, as the transactions are...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Says Ethereum Could Collapse Like LUNA

Ethereum has come under fire from bitcoin maximalist and former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor who has compared the network to LUNA, which tragically collapsed in May 2022. The effects of the collapse continue to haunt the broader crypto market, playing a role in the collapse of many notable crypto firms. Now, Saylor has pointed fingers at Proof of Stake (PoS) networks like Ethereum as carrying a possibility of crashing like the infamous Terra.

