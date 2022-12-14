Bitcoin has been in existence for less than two decades but its performance has already cemented it as a formidable force to be reckoned with. Over the years, the digital asset has been able to outperform established asset classes multiple times, especially the bull market part of its cycles. Looking back, bitcoin’s yearly performance has also shown to point toward the bottom of the market. In this report, we take a look at the last decade of the performance of bitcoin.

