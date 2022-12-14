ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Jennifer Mayle
2d ago

I’m so relieved that this family may get some closure. May sister Jeanna Mayle has been missing since January 8, 2014 and we still don’t have answers! From Philippi WV

5
Josephine Richardson
2d ago

I pray they find him here, his poor family has suffered, begged and pleaded for his return all this time and this would be a sad but grateful time for them. RIP Luke

4
Chelsea Wright
1d ago

I pray that find him. I have followed his case forever. His poor momma dedicated the rest of her life to find her baby and be a voice for the state’s missing 💔❤️

2
 

