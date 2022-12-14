NEW YORK - Soon shoppers won't be able to pick out a puppy in a pet store window for purchase in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law that bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores in an effort to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders," according to the governor's office.

