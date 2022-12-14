ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

fox5ny.com

Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox5ny.com

Mailbox for letters to Santa

Every year, a family in Utah collects letters to Santa Claus in a big red mailbox outside their house. They make sure Santa gets the mail.
UTAH STATE
fox5ny.com

Sandy Hook 10 years later: Animal sanctuary honors 6-year-old victim

CONNECTICUT - It’s been 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty-six lives were lost, and for family members of the victims -- the pain has not faded as they still hope for a brighter future. "There's so much good that...
NEWTOWN, CT
fox5ny.com

You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Sandy Hook 10 years later: Legacies and activism sparked by tragedy

It’s been 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty-six lives were lost, some of whom were as young as 6 years old. People visit the newly-opened Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on Nov. 20, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut with an inlaid image of a makeshift memorial set up for the victims of Sandy Hook in 2012.CREDIT: Getty Images.
NEWTOWN, CT
fox5ny.com

Chinatown given $20M for post-pandemic revitalization projects

NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood will receive $20M in funds from New York as part of a revitalization project to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the area. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that eleven transformational projects would be part of the initiative to help the community reopen corridors,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits

NEW YORK - Soon shoppers won't be able to pick out a puppy in a pet store window for purchase in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law that bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores in an effort to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders," according to the governor's office.
CALIFORNIA STATE

