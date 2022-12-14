Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department defeats Police Department in annual fishing tournament
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Police Department recently took part in some friendly competition. For the first time in two years, the Fire Department beat the Police Department in an annual fishing tournament. Fire crews dominated the event, with biggest fish...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a man in reference to a suspicious incident that occurred at the 300 block of S College Rd. He is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 pounds,...
Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Wednesday evening had lanes of traffic blocked on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Clay Pond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one […]
WECT
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
WECT
Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randall Parkway is now back open after a vehicle hit a water meter box on Drake Court near Harbor Station Townhomes, shutting down the road. Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the driver of the car ran from the scene. The driver’s identity has not been disclosed....
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WECT
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WECT
Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Camp Lejeune conducts live-fire exercise
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over at Camp Lejeune, marines are continuously training and preparing for combat. Their 1st Battalion, 8th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise using mortars, machine guns, and rocket shots. This is the first time that these platoons are working together, and for some, their first time taking part in an exercise […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Health officials warn about ‘tripledemic’ ahead of holiday travel
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Concerns surrounding spikes in three viruses across the country are leading to what many are calling a “tripledemic”. A New Hanover County epidemiologist is offering tips for those traveling for the holiday season. On top of surges in RSV, flu, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
Comments / 0