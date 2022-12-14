ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivia, NC

WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
WECT

Randall Parkway back open after one-vehicle accident at Drake Ct

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randall Parkway is now back open after a vehicle hit a water meter box on Drake Court near Harbor Station Townhomes, shutting down the road. Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the driver of the car ran from the scene. The driver’s identity has not been disclosed....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT

Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Camp Lejeune conducts live-fire exercise

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over at Camp Lejeune, marines are continuously training and preparing for combat.  Their 1st Battalion, 8th Marines conducted a live-fire exercise using mortars, machine guns, and rocket shots. This is the first time that these platoons are working together, and for some, their first time taking part in an exercise […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Health officials warn about ‘tripledemic’ ahead of holiday travel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Concerns surrounding spikes in three viruses across the country are leading to what many are calling a “tripledemic”. A New Hanover County epidemiologist is offering tips for those traveling for the holiday season. On top of surges in RSV, flu, and...

