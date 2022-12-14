ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Kane Brown Posts Shirtless Video To Track Fitness Progress

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kh4X_0jiQpXjq00
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown proved (again) that he’s laser-focused on hit fitness, and social media users are gawking at his progress. The “Like I Love Country Music” superstar posted a shirtless reel on Instagram on Wednesday morning (December 14), showing his progress since 2019 as he worked out.

“Eating a waffle as I watch this 🤦🏻‍♂️ somebody send helpppppp haha,” country artist Chris Lane commented. Another hit-making artist, Cole Swindell , dropped a flexed muscle emoji. Some of Brown’s Instagram followers wrote: “Nothing like having to protect 3 beauties [his wife, Katelyn Brown , and the couple's two young daughters, Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane ] to motivate ya, huh? 💪😉,” “Definitely much progress! The gainz are popping 🔥🔥,” and “Let’s get it. 💪,” among others.

Nearly one year ago, Brown opened up to Men’s Health about his workout routines and his inspirations to focus on his health and fitness . He revealed in the January 2022 article that Moonrise star Granger Smith was the one who inspired him to get in shape because he “was just so shredded,” and “I told them, from then on, ‘Just wait, I’m going to get ripped,’ and every day since then, I’ve started working out.”

Check out Brown’s progress here :

Comments / 0

Related
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet News Anchor Jason Carr’s Wife, Taryn Asher

Popular news anchor Jason Carr has been MIA for the last few days, so viewers thought he was leaving WDIV-TV. But reports suggest that he was terminated after he yelled at his co-workers. Now people are curious about the situation shortly after the news broke. Moreover, they are interested to know more about Jason Carr’s wife, Taryn Asher, and her reaction to this matter. Asher, who is also a professional in the same industry, has not commented on the situation yet, but her name is making the rounds on the internet. So read on to know more about Taryn Asher’s background.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend After He Reaches Custody Agreement With Singer

Moving on! Gerard Piqué packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, in Spain — just five months after he and Shakira announced they were going their separate ways after 11 years together. In new photos, the soccer player, 35, was spotted getting cozy with Chia, 23, during their romantic dinner date. The athlete looked casual in a white T-shirt and dark pants, while his lady sported a dark top and pants. GERARD PIQUÉ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4 MONTHS AFTER SHAKIRA SPLITAs OK! previously reported, the "Waka Waka" songstress and Piqué, who share two sons: Milan and...
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
iheart.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Derek Hough ‘Saddened’ By ‘World Of Dance’ Co-Star tWitch’s Death

(UPDATED: 12/14/2022 AT 6:34 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head”, per the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six. The report also confirmed there was no suspected foul play involved and that he died by suicide. The report also stated that the case has been closed.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky Birthday Party Photos Going Viral

This was a big week for Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday. Gretzky doesn't actually turn 34 until Monday, but with the help of her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, Gretzky rang in the occasion with a "Studio 34" party. Johnson paid tribute...
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
OK! Magazine

Playing The Field? Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Out With DJ As Pete Davidson Romance Intensifies

Despite rumors that Emily Ratajkowski and new flame Pete Davidson's romance has been heating up, it seems the model may be playing the field. Earlier this week, the swimwear maven appeared to be enjoying a night out in New York City, riding on a motorcycle with DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was first spotted with in October. EmRata and Rispo kept it cozy and casual during their evening on the town, the model pairing a cropped brown puffer jacket with black jeans and a matching scarf. Meanwhile, her companion kept it dark in a monochrome black look, sporting both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Justin and Hailey Bieber move into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s former building

Star couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are Tribeca’s latest celeb residents — renting a sprawling condo at 195 Hudson St., Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal. But they’re not the first big-name residents to live in this address. The building, standing on the corner of Hudson and Desbrosses streets, was formerly home to Beyoncé and Jay-Z (the two were even married there in 2008) as well as “RHONY” star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel. The Biebers’ new fourth-floor rental comes with three bedrooms and 2½ baths in a 2,312-square-foot, gut-renovated space that last asked a cool $22,000 a month. It’s in a brick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy