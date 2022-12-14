Kane Brown Posts Shirtless Video To Track Fitness Progress

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown proved (again) that he’s laser-focused on hit fitness, and social media users are gawking at his progress. The “Like I Love Country Music” superstar posted a shirtless reel on Instagram on Wednesday morning (December 14), showing his progress since 2019 as he worked out.

“Eating a waffle as I watch this 🤦🏻‍♂️ somebody send helpppppp haha,” country artist Chris Lane commented. Another hit-making artist, Cole Swindell , dropped a flexed muscle emoji. Some of Brown’s Instagram followers wrote: “Nothing like having to protect 3 beauties [his wife, Katelyn Brown , and the couple's two young daughters, Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane ] to motivate ya, huh? 💪😉,” “Definitely much progress! The gainz are popping 🔥🔥,” and “Let’s get it. 💪,” among others.

Nearly one year ago, Brown opened up to Men’s Health about his workout routines and his inspirations to focus on his health and fitness . He revealed in the January 2022 article that Moonrise star Granger Smith was the one who inspired him to get in shape because he “was just so shredded,” and “I told them, from then on, ‘Just wait, I’m going to get ripped,’ and every day since then, I’ve started working out.”

Check out Brown’s progress here :