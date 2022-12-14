Read full article on original website
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
Gordon’s Education Group Offers Few Specifics on Improving Wyoming Education
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release on Monday that his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group has released a report on improving Wyoming education. The report comes after the RIDE Group surveyed 7,705 parents, school employees, concerned citizens, students, teachers, and former students and...
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Colorado River Water Users Convening Amid Crisis Concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for a conference in Las Vegas about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. This year's Colorado River Water Users Association meetings are addressing crisis concerns after more than two decades of record...
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?
There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard
Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Casper Mountain Fire Station Burglarized; $6,000 Worth of Items Taken
A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec....
We Love To Celebrate With Holiday Candy In Wyoming
A popular Christmas tradition many families have is making Christmas candy and cookies. If you don't make it, you surely like to eat it. The types, shapes, flavors and difficulty levels vary, but the result is the same... happiness. My mom, sisters, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews get together a couple...
