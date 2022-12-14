Read full article on original website
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
2 Supplements Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Taking In Winter Because They Dry Out Your Skin
Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Plump Sagging Skin
While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
Best face moisturizer for every skin type
Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair
Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles—Grab It For 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about...
This $17 Vitamin C Serum ‘Works Just as Well as Expensive Brands’ at Fading Dark Spots & Shrinking Pores
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is universally loved for its ability to conquer a range of skin concerns, most notably, fading the appearance of dark spots and acne scars, reducing the size of pores and brightening a lackluster tone. While splurging on a luxury vitamin C serum may sound good in theory, the reality is that you really don’t have to; plenty of affordable finds get the job done just as well, if not better. All you have to do is look past...
We Tried CeraVe’s £19 Retinol Serum On Three Different Skin Types
Whether you’re a beauty novice or a skincare obsessive, few ingredients can be as intimidating as retinol. By now, many of us know about its benefits: it creates new skin cells, stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores and pigmentation, and improves of skin texture. But there are...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Serum Changed My Mind About Vitamin C
It gave me instant results, something an impatient skincare lover can appreciate.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave? Brace Yourself
Oops! You're supposed to clean your microwave on a regular basis? Um, who has the time? Most of us don't clean that cruddy abomination until a bowl of chili — or something equally messy — explodes, leaving food shrapnel everywhere. Then, you have no choice but to scrub down the inside of your meal zapper to get it squeaky clean. Afterward, though, you can't beat the satisfaction you feel. You can feel that same sense of accomplishment more often if you add cleaning the microwave to your regular chore schedule. So, how often should you clean your microwave? Hint: Probably more than you're doing it right now.
What Is Hair Botox?
There is no shortage of hair products that can help smooth frizz, add shine, or make hair look fuller. But not many can say they do all three—especially long-term. A popular in-salon hair treatment, however, may be the key to all of the above, and then some: hair Botox. Don’t worry, it doesn’t involve needles.
Monoi Oil Is Like a Supercharged Coconut Oil for Sleek, Nourished Hair
Hair oils may be a dime a dozen, but that doesn't stop us from loving them and their potential to foster healthy, luscious locks. If you're a fan of coconut oil and the effects it has on your strands, then monoi oil may just catch your eye. "A centuries old...
