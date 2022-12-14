ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snowmobiling safety tips after the snow falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tragic snowmobile collision over the weekend serves as a good time to remember snowmobile safety as we head into the winter months. The patrol captain for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Zishka, says while we may have the snow now, the wind is creating some unsafe conditions.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Chill in the air leading up to Christmas weekend

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jack Frost will be nipping at noses in the week leading up to the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory followed by a Wind Chill Watch for Gillette, starting tonight. Today will be the...
GILLETTE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident

Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
HARTFORD, SD
mitchellnow.com

Trailer destroyed in Mitchell fire on Sunday

A trailer has been destroyed, displacing a family of eight, after a Sunday morning fire in Mitchell. No one was injured in the blaze which occurred in the 900 block of West 2nd Avenue at around 11 AM. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The Salvation Army put the family up in a hotel. Donations can be made at The Salvation Army or at Midtown Treasures on North Main Street.
MITCHELL, SD
hubcityradio.com

Winter weather impacting west river

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Snow drifts approach 6 feet in Lead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller. One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.
LEAD, SD
KEVN

Extremely cold air moves in for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
RAPID CITY, SD
Arkansas Advocate

‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Brutally cold temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota

PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
BRULE COUNTY, SD

