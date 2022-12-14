ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!

A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Casper Hybrid Pillow review

The Casper Hybrid Pillow is soft and supportive enough to provide a good night’s sleep every night. Its foam and fiber design helps it snap right back to shape, so there's no need to fluff it every morning. It's versatile enough for side, back, and stomach sleeping. (Two loft profiles are available.) There aren't any cooling materials within, but we didn't wake up hot when sleeping on this pillow.
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
housebeautiful.com

Etsy's top decor trends for 2023 revealed

With the new year around the corner, Etsy has released its top home decor trends for 2023. From the colours of the year (yes, there are two) to the next big thing in interiors, there's plenty to be excited about for the months ahead. The online marketplace, which has forecast...
New York Post

I got a nose job — my mom was shocked by what the doctor found in there

A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place.  Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views.  “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Parade

21 Best Soy Candles for a Cozy, Nontoxic Night In

Candles are a terrific way to give any space a warm, cozy feel. Plus, you have a virtually endless array of scents to choose from, so you can pick a fragrance that sets the mood you’re seeking. But if you prefer natural, eco-friendly ingredients, candles made from soy wax are a great choice.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
texaslifestylemag.com

Hearth + Home Gift Guide 2022

If home is where the heart is, then show some extra love this holiday season by gifting one of the amazing gifts below. These gifts are sure to bring a warm glow to hearth and home. Vitruvian Trainer+. Imagine having every weight on hand without the rack, the best trainers...
Forbes Advisor

Best Microfiber Cloths For 2023

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. When cleaning and detailing your vehicle, it’s incredibly important to have the right textiles for the job, much like any other tool....
The Independent

8 best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter

The escalating cost of living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with...
New York Post

Domino’s driver demands tip as they hand over a pizza: ‘The entitlement is killing me’

This pizza delivery driver gave a customer a piece of their mind — saying to leave a tip or pick up your own pie. “Tip?” a delivery person asks as they hand over the pizza box to a woman in a now-viral video posted on TikTok. But when the customer appears to say no, the delivery driver sarcastically responds “Do you have a car?” suggesting she drives to pick up her pizza next time. The customer appears to disregard the delivery person’s forward request for gratuity, instead replying: “I’m paying for the convenience, though. Thank you, have a nice day. Take care.”...
wonderbaby.org

Peelaways Disposable Bed Sheets Review

This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Supporting a special needs child who is incontinent at night can be a difficult and frustrating task for parents. Those late night wake up calls and rushed trips to the bathroom can be exhausting, not to mention the leaks, soiled sheets, and multiple loads of laundry that come with the territory.

