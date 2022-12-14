ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys

During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission

Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of. Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus. "Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense

DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Reveals He'd Consider Running For Governor

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is currently focused on leading his team for the final four games of the regular season. Make no mistake though, he thinks about what's next once his playing career is over. McCoy told reporters Wednesday that he won't shut the door on coaching. He even has...
TEXAS STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

