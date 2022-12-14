Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Odell Beckham Jr. could have change of plans?
Odell Beckham Jr. has met with several teams in recent weeks, and it appeared he was getting closer to signing with a contender for the stretch run. That may no longer be the plan. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that there is a belief among NFL teams that Beckham...
Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys
During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission
Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of. Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus. "Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s...
WFAA
Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
NFL Quarterback Reveals He'd Consider Running For Governor
Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is currently focused on leading his team for the final four games of the regular season. Make no mistake though, he thinks about what's next once his playing career is over. McCoy told reporters Wednesday that he won't shut the door on coaching. He even has...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0