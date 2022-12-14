One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO