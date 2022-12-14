Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 1945-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 77, of Ludlow, Vt. died Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Rutland, on Sept. 27, 1945, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Edgerton) Oakman. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963. Gail married Francis Stocker on...
vermontjournal.com
Great Hall Handcrafters
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. an enthusiastic group of handcrafters meets in the Great Hall Gallery at 100 River Street in Springfield, the former Fellows Gear Shaper building, to work on individual craft projects and share time and skills with friends. This fun and friendly group welcomes all types of handcrafters from knitting and crocheting to embroidery, quilting, rug hooking, rug braiding, basket making, diamond painting, and scrapbooking.
vermontjournal.com
Westminster Christmas Eve service
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special 5:30 p.m. worship service at 3470 Rt. 5, Westminster, VT 05158. All are welcome to attend. The sermon will be delivered by special guest Richard O’Donnell. The service will conclude with candlelit carols outside by the creche and the luminaria.
Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member
By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontjournal.com
West River Community Project holiday offerings
W TOWNSHEND, Vt. – We have a cornucopia of new offerings for the holiday season. This week at the country store we have curated a beautiful selection of Christmas ornaments and crafts, stuffed animals from Mary Meyer, custom gift baskets, local sweets and treats, beautiful ceramics from local artists, and fiber crafts. We have everything you need for your last-minute holiday shopping- so stop by and sew up all the loose ends on your Christmas list.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Art Gym Winter Camp
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym, where we want you to exercise your creativity is hosting a three day camp for children 8 to 12 years old. Winter Break Camp will have two sessions 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and another at 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29, and 30. Children will experience several mediums including painting, art journal, clay, and mixed media.
vermontjournal.com
Theresa A. Bolster, 2022
Dummerston, Vt. – Theresa “Terry” A. Bolster of East Dummerston, Vt. passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at home. Terry was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people. Together with her husband of 60 years, Cleon Bolster Sr., they founded B’s Treasures and Flea Market in Swanzey, N.H.
New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation
One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena
Join the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to Light up the Ice at the Spartan Arena in Rutland from 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The event celebrates the community’s accomplishments in fighting to end Alzheimer’s […] Read More The post Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown
“Even if I could pay for it, there is nowhere I am allowed to put it,” said an RV owner whose vehicle was towed and impounded. Read the story on VTDigger here: RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown.
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontjournal.com
“What’s It Worth” Zoom appraisal program
REGION – On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., join Springfield Town Library with Author, Auctioneer, Appraiser, and Radio show host Mike Ivankovich on Zoom. Mike will introduce you to “What Determines Value,” and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. Each...
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
newportdispatch.com
Police: Someone is stealing checks from mail boxes in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Police are investigating several reports of mail theft in Middlebury. Police say individuals are “fishing” in USPS blue collection boxes for mail that may contain checks. The perpetrators drop a weighted device coated with a sticky substance into the collection box and retrieve mail. They...
Brattleboro police, stretched for officers, to test civilian support program
A “Resources Assistance Team” would help with administrative tasks that don’t require tactical training. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro police, stretched for officers, to test civilian support program.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
ezfavorites.com
Residents speak out on proposed changes in downtown Keene
KEENE, NH – Residents, business owners, and concerned citizens spoke out Tuesday at the final meeting of the Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee as the Ad Hoc committee endorsed proposals put forth by the city’s consultant, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel told WKBK Wednesday morning he appreciated the large...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, USA By Larry Robins
I was walking the dogs early one February morning on Lake Sunapee, NH with the temperature at 70°F at 7 am. Lake Sunapee was in full ice-out mode with heavy morning fog. I hurried home to get the first camera I could find which was Light L16. I went to the dock where the red turnbuckle stood out along with the hard-edged, rectilinear gray dock.
