New York City, NY

Another suspect busted in fatal wooden board beating of NYC man

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly wooden board beating of a Queens man during a street brawl, authorities said.

Fabian Tenelema was picked up at his Brooklyn workplace Tuesday afternoon over his alleged involvement in the brutal Nov. 13 attack on Esvin Vasquez, 23, cops said.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Esvin Vasquez, 23, was beaten to death on Nov. 13 with a wooden plank, cops said.

The victim was whacked in the head with a board during a brawl with “a large group of males” outside a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., authorities said. The group fled south on Junction Boulevard.

Late last month, Michael Santander, 20, was picked up by the Regional Fugitive Task Force and faces the same charges in connection to the deadly assault, cops said.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment, records show.

Esvin Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them struck him in the head with the board.
Citizen

Police could not confirm Wednesday how many additional suspects still remain at large – or which of them was allegedly responsible for striking Vasquez with the wooden board.

Vasquez — who lived around the corner from the scene of the clash — was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

New York Post

