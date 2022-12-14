ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme

By Emma McCorkindale
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who had a suspicious visit from an Eversource “employee.”

18-year-old arrested in Springfield for trafficking weight of fentanyl

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Eversource representatives always carry a company-issued photo ID and will always provide it when asked.

Eversource is New England’s largest energy delivery company, according to its website . Eversource provides these tips on how to protect yourself from schemes:

  • Verify the caller is legitimate by asking for basic information. Our representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past-due balance.
  • Never immediately pay, regardless of what the caller knows about your account or offers as an incentive. If the caller is requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location, or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact us.
  • Never wire money to someone you don’t know. Once you wire money, you cannot get it back.
  • Do not accept offers from anyone to pay your bill or provide any other service for a fee. Even if the person you’re speaking with claims to be an Eversource employee, it’s likely a scam.
  • Do not click on links or call numbers that appear in unexpected emails or texts. If you click on a link, your computer could become infected with malware, including viruses that can steal your information and compromise your computer.
