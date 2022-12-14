Read full article on original website
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
APSU graduate Amia’ Butler joins Legal Aid Society as development manager
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced that Amia’ Butler has joined the firm as development manager. In this role, Butler will oversee Legal Aid Society’s fundraising, philanthropy and advocacy efforts, including its annual Campaign for...
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
Lolieta F. Tyner
Lolieta F. Tyner, age 96, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Christian Health Center in Hopkinsville, KY. She was born on August 21, 1926, in Loma Linda, CA to the late William E. Allbright and Lolieta Fern Cox. Lolieta had many interests, including arts and crafts, sewing, and reading. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
Amy Louise Hamilton
Amy Louise Hamilton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Amy was born December 14, 1946, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Henry Thomas and Mary Lizzie Allen Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Thomas, Noble Lee Thomas, and James Douglas; sisters, Maggie Graham, Callie Allen, Della Mae Graves and Carrie Holiday.
Tennis courts proposal approved in reversed vote by Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposal that would clear the way to build an 18-court tennis complex at Carmel Elementary School was approved by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night. The board approved the conditional transfer of property to Montgomery County for further planning and design of...
Janice Hardin Magnuson
On December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family, Janice Hardin Magnuson passed into an eternity with the Savior she served faithfully her entire life. A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janice was born in Robertson County on November 20, 1953, to the late Mary Lee McDuffie Hardin Williams and the late William Douglas Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Gilford Hardin and Janette Hardin, her maternal grandparents, Lucy Bell McDuffie and Charles Burton McDuffie, and her stepfather, J.B. Williams.
Youth engagement service brings Christmas cheer to assisted living center
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville youth made sure that the seniors of Dogwood Assisted Living were loved, happy and full of joy this holiday season. Many of the seniors did not have anyone besides the youth of Clarksville to visit them.
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
Riverview Cemetery to honor veterans at Wreaths Across America 2022 this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery will hold its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m., placing wreaths on the graves of the 340 service members at rest there. Founded in 1992, Wreaths Across America helps to coordinate events...
What comes next with LG Chem bringing 200 six-figure jobs to Clarksville? | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now that the huge announcement is out there – that LG Chem will build a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Clarksville – people have a lot of questions. This week, Josh Ward and Chris Self from the Industrial Development Board...
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
