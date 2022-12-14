ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU graduate Amia’ Butler joins Legal Aid Society as development manager

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced that Amia’ Butler has joined the firm as development manager. In this role, Butler will oversee Legal Aid Society’s fundraising, philanthropy and advocacy efforts, including its annual Campaign for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Diane Cobb

Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lolieta F. Tyner

Lolieta F. Tyner, age 96, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Christian Health Center in Hopkinsville, KY. She was born on August 21, 1926, in Loma Linda, CA to the late William E. Allbright and Lolieta Fern Cox. Lolieta had many interests, including arts and crafts, sewing, and reading. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Amy Louise Hamilton

Amy Louise Hamilton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Amy was born December 14, 1946, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Henry Thomas and Mary Lizzie Allen Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Thomas, Noble Lee Thomas, and James Douglas; sisters, Maggie Graham, Callie Allen, Della Mae Graves and Carrie Holiday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Janice Hardin Magnuson

On December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family, Janice Hardin Magnuson passed into an eternity with the Savior she served faithfully her entire life. A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janice was born in Robertson County on November 20, 1953, to the late Mary Lee McDuffie Hardin Williams and the late William Douglas Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Gilford Hardin and Janette Hardin, her maternal grandparents, Lucy Bell McDuffie and Charles Burton McDuffie, and her stepfather, J.B. Williams.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

