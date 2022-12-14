ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday

Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub

This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron

The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions blocked by Fairfield County judge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New gun restrictions in the city of Columbus are now on hold. A Fairfield County judge ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Thursday, implementing a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of the Columbus City Council’s three-pronged package that limits firearms. The legislation defies Ohio law, Yost […]
COLUMBUS, OH
AdWeek

WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy