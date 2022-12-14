Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dukebasketballreport.com
An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron
The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia's honorary captain for Peach Bowl showdown with Ohio State revealed
Georgia is gearing up for a date with Ohio State on New Years Eve. The two programs will meet in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals, with the winner moving on to face either Michigan or TCU for the national championship. On Wednesday, Peach Bowl...
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Dailyn Swain drops a 39 point triple double as Africentric blitzes Walnut Ridge in second half of big win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is only one way to describe Africentric's 100-75 win over Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night: a tale of two halves. After Africentric jumped out to a 20-19 lead following the first quarter, Walnut Ridge junior Dom Aekins engineered a huge run to start the second frame for the Scots.
Columbus gun restrictions blocked by Fairfield County judge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New gun restrictions in the city of Columbus are now on hold. A Fairfield County judge ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Thursday, implementing a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of the Columbus City Council’s three-pronged package that limits firearms. The legislation defies Ohio law, Yost […]
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into Ohio school parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
Comments / 0