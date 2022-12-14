Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
pressboxonline.com
Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s Losing Streak
Since a Jahmir Young 3-pointer to ice the game against Illinois on Dec. 2, the Maryland men’s basketball team has gone winless. Since starting the season 8-0, Maryland has cooled off and suffered its third straight loss when UCLA dominated, 87-60, in College Park on Dec. 14. The Terps also lost to Wisconsin on Dec. 6 and Tennessee on Dec. 11.
testudotimes.com
MM 12.15: Four-star edge rusher Rico Walker commits to Maryland football
As the team awaits playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in a few weeks, Maryland football received a commitment from four-star class of 2023 edge rusher Rico Walker. Walker announced his commitment in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Walker, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No....
Inside Nova
Local notes: Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback Tristan Evans named MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year. The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title. MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES. Besides being named...
shoredailynews.com
All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson. The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins
Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick
Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
foxbaltimore.com
Wes Moore delivers Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore delivered the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday to nearly 500 students. "Morgan State represents the very best of our state, and indeed, our country," Moore said. "Founded during reconstruction, committed to social justice and academic excellence, you have been strengthened by strivers who came here with dreams and left with a plan."
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved. Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools,...
New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […] The post New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop appeared first on 92 Q.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
Eater
Fryer’s Roadside Returns to Silver Spring With Southern Fried Chicken and Sides
Silver Spring’s short-lived fried chicken shack and sundae stand Fryer’s Roadside just came back to life, this time under a different restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of nearby seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money...
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
beckersasc.com
$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground
Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
rockvillenights.com
Update on Hulu Skewer House, opening soon in Rockville (Photos)
Looks close to opening at 1488-B Rockville Pike. The restaurant is promising "the most authentic Chinese BBQ experience in Maryland." Tables and seating are in place in the dining room, and the permanent sign has been installed. Last night, it was already lit. While we await an official opening date announcement, take a sneak peek at their menu, from a website where you will be able to make online pickup or delivery orders directly from the restaurant when it opens.
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
Baltimore woman charged in hit and run that left Columbia man dead on I-95
A 63-year-old Baltimore woman has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run on I-95 that left a Columbia man dead.
Comments / 0