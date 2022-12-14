ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

abc27.com

Camp Hill man charged with Lebanon County drug death

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021. According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues

Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

