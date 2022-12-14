Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Camp Hill man charged with Lebanon County drug death
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021. According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
Central Pa. man accused of taking impounded car, running over tow truck operator
Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they allege removed a friend’s car from a towing lot without paying and injured a tow truck driver while leaving. Manheim Township police said they have a warrant to arrest Joshua T. Shannon, 30, of Lancaster on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city. As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that...
local21news.com
State Police involved in criminal trespass, death investigation in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police said a death investigation in Lebanon County now involves a criminal trespass case. Trooper David Beohm, Public Information Officer for Troop L said troopers were called to Freeport Road in Bethel Township Wednesday morning. In a release, troopers said this...
Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow. According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township. The two vehicles collided...
Trucker charged after rig hits PennDOT pickup, fire unit at I-80 accident scene in Pa.
MILTON - An Indiana truck driver has been charged after his rig struck a PennDOT pickup truck and a fire vehicle at the scene of an accident Thursday on I-80 in Northumberland County. Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, state police said Friday....
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
WGAL
Plow truck, vehicle involved in crash in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street in Penn Township. "Officers arrived to find that the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
Woman dies in Pa. house fire
LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
WGAL
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
Investigation into gas explosion that leveled home in Susquehanna Twp. continues
Officials continue to investigate an explosion that leveled a home earlier this week in a Dauphin County neighborhood. Dauphin County Arson Investigation Team, PA Public Utility Commission, OSHA, and various Insurance companies are investigating the incident that occurred Dec. 13 in the 3200 block of Crest Road, said Rob Martin, director of public safety in Susquehanna Township.
Pair of coworkers shot in workplace’s parking lot in Pa., shooter found dead: police
A pair of coworkers were shot in their workplace’s parking lot at a medical practice on Thursday morning in Pa., according to reports. Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said officers discovered the two victims alive with gunshot wounds, WHP-TV reported. The pair were taken to an area hospital, but the conditions are unknown at the time of publication.
