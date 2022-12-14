Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment pursuit -sources
TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest pension fund, CPP Investments, has ended its effort to study investment opportunities in the volatile crypto market, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Britain to lay out financial reforms to 'turbocharge' growth
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world's "foremost financial centre".
Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc is pulling out of a major investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change, the world's biggest mutual fund manager said on Wednesday, explaining it wants to demonstrate independence and clarify its views for investors.
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried said that crypto investors should look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds. He called on exchanges to provide proof of reserves and regulatory reporting of assets and liabilities. FTX's new chief executive John Ray III has slammed the...
TechCrunch
Pressured by fossil fuel interests, Vanguard decides maybe climate change isn’t a problem after all
Absent legal, financial or professional repercussions, industry self-regulation is often little more than window dressing so members can say they’re doing something, anything. That’s not to denigrate the work being done by the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, which was formed two years ago and seeks to bring assets...
Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster
An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
Aviation International News
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
Washington City Paper
11 Best Sustainable Investing Opportunities and Why They Will Explode by 100X in 2023
The stock market houses several crypto investment options. Some are full of potential, while others might not hold any future profits. Deciding on the crypto stocks to add to your portfolio can be pretty challenging, especially if you are new to the crypto market. Another reason why it might be...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
