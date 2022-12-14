ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Reuters

Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms

Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
Aviation International News

New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena

Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
Washington City Paper

11 Best Sustainable Investing Opportunities and Why They Will Explode by 100X in 2023

The stock market houses several crypto investment options. Some are full of potential, while others might not hold any future profits. Deciding on the crypto stocks to add to your portfolio can be pretty challenging, especially if you are new to the crypto market. Another reason why it might be...

