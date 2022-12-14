Read full article on original website
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
Watch: BJJ Star Gordon Ryan Humbles ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson and Martins Licis in Grappling Session
Gordon Ryan decided to put his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the test against a mountain of a man just 24 hours before his main event spot at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 on Friday. Originally scheduled to face former UFC competitor Vinny Magalhaes in a submission grappling showdown, Ryan...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 Gambling Preview: Can Jared Cannonier follow in Alex Pereira’s steps and brutally KO Sean Strickland?
We all knew it was coming, but here it is nonetheless: the final gambling weekend of the year. The UFC brings 2022 to a close with a Fight Night card back at the APEX, headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland and featuring 13 other quality fights. It’s a pretty good way to wrap things up, so let’s jump right into the final bets of 2022.
MMA Fighting
KSI blasts Dillon Danis for no-show at first press conference: ‘He is terrified of me’
On Thursday, a press conference took place to promote the upcoming boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis. Unfortunately, one fighter showed up, while the other didn’t. KSI and Danis are scheduled to meet in the headliner of MF and DAZN: X Series 004, which takes place Jan. 14 at Wembley Arena in London. Sitting on the stage without Danis during the press conference, KSI felt disrespected, yet believes he’s certainly in the Bellator fighter’s head.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
