Margie Lillard was a performer and an artist. She was a community leader, a union organizer, an avid reader, a world traveler. She was a devout Catholic, a stalwart military spouse, a loyal friend. Above all, she was a loving and beloved mother and wife, whose impact on the world can be measured in the size and spread of her family, and in the warmth of her affection that will linger long after her passing.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO