Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Diane Cobb

Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Margie Lillard

Margie Lillard was a performer and an artist. She was a community leader, a union organizer, an avid reader, a world traveler. She was a devout Catholic, a stalwart military spouse, a loyal friend. Above all, she was a loving and beloved mother and wife, whose impact on the world can be measured in the size and spread of her family, and in the warmth of her affection that will linger long after her passing.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Janice Hardin Magnuson

On December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family, Janice Hardin Magnuson passed into an eternity with the Savior she served faithfully her entire life. A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janice was born in Robertson County on November 20, 1953, to the late Mary Lee McDuffie Hardin Williams and the late William Douglas Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Gilford Hardin and Janette Hardin, her maternal grandparents, Lucy Bell McDuffie and Charles Burton McDuffie, and her stepfather, J.B. Williams.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

