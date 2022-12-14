Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville begins search for new executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is looking for a new executive director. After five years in the position, Chris Buerck is leaving the long-standing youth mentoring program to relocate with her family to Louisville, Kentucky. “I am so proud of our program and the immense...
clarksvillenow.com
Kyle Miller promoted to president of Traditions First Bank
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to president of Traditions First Bank effective Jan. 1. Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as executive vice president...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
clarksvillenow.com
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
clarksvillenow.com
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
Restaurant industry hopes benefits and better pay will attract workers
Since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has continued to deal with a lack of workers. Along with inflation, many restaurant workers are leaving the industry because they can't live off of minimum wage.
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
WSMV
Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience. “We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.
clarksvillenow.com
Margie Lillard
Margie Lillard was a performer and an artist. She was a community leader, a union organizer, an avid reader, a world traveler. She was a devout Catholic, a stalwart military spouse, a loyal friend. Above all, she was a loving and beloved mother and wife, whose impact on the world can be measured in the size and spread of her family, and in the warmth of her affection that will linger long after her passing.
clarksvillenow.com
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
clarksvillenow.com
What comes next with LG Chem bringing 200 six-figure jobs to Clarksville? | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now that the huge announcement is out there – that LG Chem will build a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Clarksville – people have a lot of questions. This week, Josh Ward and Chris Self from the Industrial Development Board...
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Cemetery to honor veterans at Wreaths Across America 2022 this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery will hold its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m., placing wreaths on the graves of the 340 service members at rest there. Founded in 1992, Wreaths Across America helps to coordinate events...
clarksvillenow.com
Janice Hardin Magnuson
On December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family, Janice Hardin Magnuson passed into an eternity with the Savior she served faithfully her entire life. A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janice was born in Robertson County on November 20, 1953, to the late Mary Lee McDuffie Hardin Williams and the late William Douglas Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Gilford Hardin and Janette Hardin, her maternal grandparents, Lucy Bell McDuffie and Charles Burton McDuffie, and her stepfather, J.B. Williams.
Comments / 0