interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer signs directive to get state ready to comply with abortion rights amendment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters in November. “My executive...
interlochenpublicradio.org
'I am changed,' Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot
The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
interlochenpublicradio.org
$1B project in U.P. among recipients of new state financial incentives
A projected billion-dollar development project in the Upper Peninsula got approval for financial incentives from the state Tuesday. The paper company, Billerud, had partnered with Delta County to ask the Michigan Strategic Fund Board for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone designation. Briefing materials suggest that would be worth $29.4 million over the course of a 15-year span.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Commercial fishing in the Great Lakes could see some changes. Not everyone’s on board.
For the past 37 years, an agreement between the State of Michigan, the federal government, and five sovereign tribal nations has guided commercial fishing regulations in parts of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Consent Decree applies to waters ceded by tribal nations in 1836. It’s meant to prevent overharvesting...
