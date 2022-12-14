Read full article on original website
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
grocerydive.com
Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store
Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
LG&E asks regulators to build two new gas power plants
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced plans Thursday to add a significant amount of solar generation and storage to their portfolio. However, they are also asking utility regulators for approval to build two new natural gas power plants in Mercer and Jefferson Counties.
drugstorenews.com
WLKY.com
Where do sports wagering and medical marijuana stand in 2023 in Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fates ofsports wagering and medical marijuana remain uncertain in Kentucky's 2023 General Assembly, which starts on Jan. 3. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and House Majority Whip Jason Nemes spoke about the upcoming legislative session Wednesday at the Louisville Forum. Thayer was among the Senate's...
Louisville volleyball defeats ACC rival Pittsburg for spot in NCAA title game
OMAHA, Neb. — Claire Chaussee had 25 kills, Anna DeBeer filled up the stat sheet and Louisville made history as the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to make the NCAA Volleyball Championship match by beating league rival Pittsburg 3-2 in the semifinals Thursday night. Louisville, which lost a five-set...
Houseless community advocates call on Louisville mayor to veto amendment to encampment ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast, dozens of houseless community advocates are calling for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to veto a controversial ordinance passed by Metro Council Thursday night. It amends Louisville's houseless encampment law, making it illegal to camp or store personal property...
wdrb.com
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
progressivegrocer.com
wdrb.com
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville
Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
Wave 3
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Still Trickling Down In West Kentucky
Gas prices in west central Kentucky continued their welcome descent this week, with average prices down 16 cents from last — now at an average $2.86/gallon. The average price last week was $3.02, and the average price at this time last year was $2.95/gallon. In Bowling Green, it’s hovering...
'This is our concept': Maya Bagel Express serving New York-style bagels in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new spot for fresh bagels is raking in the dough in Louisville. Maya Bagel Express opened on Poplar Level Road in late October. Since then, the restaurant has seen lines out the door -- mostly due to word of mouth. The family-owned spot is led...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
