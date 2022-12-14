It's a Christmas Potluck Party this Saturday afternoon at 2, at the old depot in Kevin, 4 1st Street North. All aboard for turkey, ham, nonalcoholic beverages, games, prizes & Santa Claus too. In fact, they'll a raffle for a beautiful fake...WHOA! Allow me to back up here...I mean an "artificial" tree with some real lights & ornaments! In fact, check out the tree out on the Kevin Development FB page. Tickets are available today (Thursday,) & tomorrow from 9, to noon, up at the Kevin Post Office. Nothing wrong with fake tree trees either, I disassemble mine every year & use the pieces as rabbit ears to improve my TV reception...

KEVIN, MT ・ 15 DAYS AGO