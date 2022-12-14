Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve At St. Lukes
St. Luke's Lutheran Church here in Shelby will be holding a Christmas Eve Service NEXT Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, the 24th, at 7 o'clock .However, there will be NO service on Sunday, Christmas Day. Merry Christmas from St. Luke's in Shelby.
Valier Postpones Their Concert
The Valier Schools Christmas Concert scheduled for today, Friday, has been postponed. No worries, the concert's IS on for NEXT Wednesday afternoon, the 21st, at 2:30, in the Valier High School Multi-Purpose Room. Keep warm, & Merry Christmas from our good neighbors in Valier...
Christmas @ The Carousel
Christmas at the Carousel, is set for NEXT Thursday, the 22nd. Take in our cool Shelby Carousel on Thursday afternoon, the 22nd, from 1, until 4. Christmas at the Carousel is being sponsored & powered by our Toole County Friends of the Library, & the 1st 30, kids will receive a FREE ice cream cone. This Christmas will be even more "special" at our Shelby Carousel.
Be An Angel @ The Smile Shop
With Christmas weekend only a week away, Lena, down at the Smile Shop, invites you to stop by & pick up a Angel Tree tag for the children. You can select a tag or two, & make some Golden Triangle kids really "SMILE." You can be a real angel for the kids this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Lena, at Shelby's Smile Shop.
Great Falls community rallies to support 'Day Of Giving'
KRTV hosted its 15th annual "Day of Giving" on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Super 1 Foods from 6am-6pm.
Chester & Rudyard See The Light
The "Tapestry of Light!" It's a Celtic Christmas Celebration by Joseph M. Martin, & will be presented over at the Methodist Church in Chester, this Sunday afternoon at 3. If you're in Rudyard, don't worry about a thing...the "Tapestry" will be presented on Sunday evening at 7, at the Calvary Church in Rudyard. See the light, & Merry Christmas.
Sheriff Slaughter commends Great Falls reverend handling unhoused, remorseful over criticisms
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter expressed remorse this week over how he spoke about a Great Falls reverend during a radio interview in October when he criticized how the First United Methodist Church was handling unhoused people living on church property. “I stand by my comments about the situation — that it wasn’t being handled […] The post Sheriff Slaughter commends Great Falls reverend handling unhoused, remorseful over criticisms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open
Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique. She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago. Business Bites: Minuteman Metal grant opening; Klover...
CB LOCAL Talent Performs Sunday
Nine LOCAL talent acts will perform over in Cut Bank, this Sunday, the 11th. You're invited to the Cut Bank 1st Presbyterian Church on Sunday, to enjoy their performances. There'll be real "audience participation" too, & there's NO charge. Merry Christmas from the 1st Presbyterian Church in Cut Bank.
“Styling” @ The Shelby Elks
Our Shelby Elks will host their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party this Friday night. It sounds like a ton of FUN with a chili feed & chili cook-off competition. Grab your WORST holiday wardrobe & strut your stuff down at the Elks. That'll be easy for me, I can simply wear my "normal" Puff Man attire. There'll be prizes for the best ugly sweater, best chili & best dancer. You'll want to hang out Friday night & dance & prance the night away with the El Cyoteez at the Shelby Elks.
Shelby School Board Will Meet
Our Shelby School Board has a meeting scheduled for tonight (Tuesday.) The board meeting will get underway at 7 o'clock SHARP in the administration building. MAN! This is the shortest blog I've ever done. I suspect this evening's meeting might be a little bit longer. Merry Christmas, & stay warm...
Pondera County Cropping Seminar Set for January 10, 2023
Pondera County Extension will host a free, annual cropping seminar Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road Conrad, MT. 59425. Speakers will cover cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management, estate planning as well as a talk on the opportunities with Canola. The...
Deaf & Blind School In Shelby
The Montana School for the Deaf & Blind will be here in Shelby, presenting "Expressions of Silence," Their special performance is set for this coming Monday afternoon, the 12th,over at St. Luke's Lutheran, at 4:30, with free will donations. Merry Christmas from the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, & thank you for coming up to Shelby. Stay warm...
Fairfield Sun Times
Carnivorium looking for new ownership
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement. “The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals...
PARTY At The Kevin Depot
It's a Christmas Potluck Party this Saturday afternoon at 2, at the old depot in Kevin, 4 1st Street North. All aboard for turkey, ham, nonalcoholic beverages, games, prizes & Santa Claus too. In fact, they'll a raffle for a beautiful fake...WHOA! Allow me to back up here...I mean an "artificial" tree with some real lights & ornaments! In fact, check out the tree out on the Kevin Development FB page. Tickets are available today (Thursday,) & tomorrow from 9, to noon, up at the Kevin Post Office. Nothing wrong with fake tree trees either, I disassemble mine every year & use the pieces as rabbit ears to improve my TV reception...
Heart Butte’s Whitetail’s Giving Them Away
Whitetail Baptist Church, over in Heart Butte, will be hosting their Annual Christmas Giveaway tomorrow (Tuesday) morning from 10, until noon, or until everything's gone. They have blankets, linens & gift boxes for the children along with some real neat clothing items. Merry Christmas from Whitetail Baptist in Heart Butte!
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Two Medicine Dinosaur Center Open House
The Two Medicine Dinosaur Center and Trex Agate Shop in Bynum are having an open house this Saturday December 10th. There will be Free Admission with cookies and Hot Chocolate served from 1-5pm. The Two Medicine Dinosaur center will be open from 10-5 and Trex Agate Shop will be open 9-6.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police have been responding to multiple stuck semi-trucks around the town Wednesday. The Great Falls Police Department said on their social media the incidents have mainly been happening on Tenth Avenue South eastbound near Twentieth Street. GFPD offers the following winter driving tips:. Allowing...
