It’s not going to get crazy cold, but we finally might start to see some (Florida) winter weather. Halfway through December and the Tampa Bay area is finally going to see some colder temps. A powerful storm is sweeping through Tampa Bay on Thursday and sending multiple counties in a tornado watch. Tampa weather guru Denis Phillips says that the storms can continue up till midnight on Thursday. ABC Action News says that even though this specific storm system has caused tornadoes in the southeast, it should not be as powerful when it hits Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO