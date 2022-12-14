Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Injuries reported in major Robertson Co. crash
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road, south of Hearne. An 18 wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel – however, one southbound lane has reopened and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
KWTX
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. along Highway 21 near FM 50. According to a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, the driver of a pick-up truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 at an unsafe speed. Troopers say the truck hydroplaned and hit an SUV head-on.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings
Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
Texas A&M student was supposed to meet family for lunch before disappearance
According to officials, Tanner Hoang's family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony. He went missing before meeting with them for lunch.
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
News Channel 25
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel. The...
Suspect in custody after man shot to death, Falls County Sheriff's Office says
RIESEL, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's office says one man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Sunday, Dec. 18 at about 11 a.m. in Riesel, Texas. Police say the man who died was Lawrence Howard Ostwald. According to police, Falls County Sheriff's Office responded...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery
Deputies said one suspect escaped handcuffs and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. During the struggle, the other suspect was able to flee from the scene.
KBTX.com
Monday rain brings flooding to area streets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.
KBTX.com
BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley. The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County. BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0