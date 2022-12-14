BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. along Highway 21 near FM 50. According to a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, the driver of a pick-up truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 at an unsafe speed. Troopers say the truck hydroplaned and hit an SUV head-on.

