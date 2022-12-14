Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia – and that could eat away at the dollar, a think tank strategist says
If Saudi Arabia agrees to accept yuan payments for its crude exports, that could eat away at the dollar's dominance, a think tank strategist said.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
Truth About Cars
Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela
The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
Venezuelans stranded in Mexico hold out hope Biden will shift border policy: 'I want to have faith'
Hope is spreading among the tens of thousands of Venezuelans trapped in Mexico that the United States will soon start letting them in again.
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
BEIRUT – On the 2nd of November, Ali al-Sahili and Ibrahim Baydoun, armed with a pistol and molotov cocktail, stormed a bank in Beirut – in order to take out their own money. Credit Libanais bank – like all financial institutions in Lebanon – had placed limits on...
Larry Kudlow: Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals 'crucial lessons' in our interview
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow details key points discussed in his interview with Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his forthcoming book on 'Kudlow.'
BBC
Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years
The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
Biden vowed 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut. But the U.S. has no plans to follow through.
Nearly two months after President Joe Biden vowed "there will be consequences" for Saudi Arabia’s actions to cut oil production, the U.S. is not actively considering any significant retaliatory actions against the kingdom, according to two U.S. officials. U.S. and Saudi relations hit a low point after Saudi Arabia...
US court rejects maintaining COVID asylum restrictions
An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative states to maintain Trump-era asylum restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum.
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
