Concord University holds its 24th fall commencement

ATHENS, W.Va. – (Hinton News) - Concord University held the 24 th Fall Commencement in the main gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center during three ceremonies on two days: master’s degree candidates were hooded on Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m. and candidates for undergraduate degrees were honored on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and noon.

The valedictorian for fall 2022 is Madison Darby Taylor of Beckley, West Virginia. Taylor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She addressed her class in the noon ceremony.

CU’s Honors Program had one graduate this fall: Emily Grace Lewis of Charleston, West Virginia. Lewis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy and a minor in Neuroscience and Sports Medicine.

The Fall 2022 class includes 168 candidates for graduation. Of those, 139 are from West Virginia. Three graduates are from other countries: the United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, and Nigeria. There are graduates representing 14 states: West Virginia, Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, and California.

Candidates for graduation participated in a ceremony based on their degree. In the December 9 ceremony, graduates received the following degrees: Master of Business Administration; Master of Education; Master of Social Work; Master of Arts in Teaching; and Master of Arts in Health Promotion.

In the December 10 ceremonies, graduates received the following degrees: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management; Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Graphic Design; Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Bachelor of Science in Biology; Bachelor of Science in Education; Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Bachelor of Arts in English; Bachelor of Arts in History; Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences; and Regents Bachelor of Arts.

Dr. Kendra Boggess, President, issued the welcome and offered remarks during the ceremonies, and Mr. David Barnette, chair of CU’s Board of Governors also addressed graduates at the undergraduate degree ceremonies. Dr. Susan Robinett, professor of business, served as Grand Marshal. The candidates were presented to the president by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted Dr. Boggess with the hooding ceremonies for the master’s degree candidates.

The ceremonies were recorded and a commemorative jump drive or DVD of the recording are available to purchase for $20. Visit the website here for a link. To view the recordings of all ceremonies, visit concord.edu/graduation .

MASTER’S CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION

WEST VIRGINIA

Athens : Chloe Curry Jones, Master of Education

Beckley : Eric John Floresca, Master of Business Administration; Kel Grant, Master of Social Work; Kristi Anne McCormick, Master of Business Administration

Beverly : Aimee Jolene Cardot, Master of Social Work

Bluefield : Adam Dixon, Master of Education; Justin Lightfoot, Master of Education; Kristen Williams, Master of Social Work

Bomont : Trevor Armes, Master of Arts in Health Promotion

Buckhannon : Michelle Caynor, Master of Social Work

Charleston : Chelsie Farmer, Master of Social Work; Makaylah Jamelle Keith, Master of Social Work

Crab Orchard : Kasey Rayne Daniels, Master of Social Work

Craigsville : Natasha Tucker, Master of Social Work

Fairmont : Alexandria Hamler, Master of Social Work

Fayetteville: Myrissa Grose, Master of Social Work; Jamie Hogan, Master of Business Administration

Gap Mills : Erica Jo Brownfield, Master of Social Work

Hewett: Tamara Nichols, Master of Social Work

Hurricane: Amber Bernard, Master of Social Work; Heather Nicole Bumgarner, Master of Social Work; Katelynn Gatens, Master of Social Work; Rachel Lynn Sumner, Master of Social Work

Lerona : Katelyn Marie Lester, Master of Arts in Teaching (English 5-Adult)

Lester: Ashley Justus, Master of Social Work

Lewisburg : Mackenzie Emma Taylor, Master of Social Work

Mount Hope : Lauren P. Boyd, Master of Social Work

Newburg : Meegan Cordero, Master of Social Work

Peterstown : Katherine Mann, Master of Education

Princeton : Logan Matthew Angell, Master of Business Administration; Shyann Carr, Master of Education; Brittany Alexis Rose Cottle, Master of Education; Nicholas Druggish, Master of Education; Alicia McClaugherty Hypes, Master of Education; Heather Michelle Punturi, Master of Education; Matthew V. Thomas, Master of Education

Robson : Misty L. Woodard, Master of Social Work

Rock : Loressa Bouldin, Master of Education

Scott Depot : Michelle R. Vaughan, Master of Social Work

Saint Albans : Allison Johnson, Master of Social Work

Union : Adam Neel, Master of Education

Weston : Shamae Jones, Master of Social Work

Williamstown : Stephanie Shawver, Master of Social Work

Winfield : Charity Matney, Master of Social Work; Bret Rorabaugh, Master of Arts in Health Promotion

Wheeling : Nabulungi Cochran, Master or Social Work

OUT-OF-STATE

Ashland, KY: Ashley Jackson, Master of Social Work

Bluefield, VA : Kaitlyn Paige Hardy, Master of Education; Nathan Lawson, Master of Education

Christiansburg, VA : Keith Taylor, Master of Education

Clifton Forge, VA : Dajor Davenport, Master of Arts in Health Promotion

Moore, OK : Tania Nunez, Master of Social Work

Narrows, VA : Rachel Riggs, Master of Education; Denise Ward, Master of Education

Norristown, PA : Rashon Lusane, Master of Arts in Health Promotion

Pembroke, VA : Jacob Meadows, Master of Education

Penrose, CO : Danielle Tye, Master of Social Work

Rutland, OH: Breana D. Hemsley, Master of Social Work

Staunton, VA: Alexis Jordan Ferry, Master of Social Work; Patricia Pleasants Shifflett, Master of Social Work

Troutville, VA: Ty Maust, Master of Business Administration

Wappingers Falls, NY : Justin Voss, Master of Social Work

West Valley City, UT : Misty Fonnesbeck, Master of Social Work

Winterville, NC : Aerial LaNee’ Clay, Master of Social Work

UNDERGRADUATE CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION

WEST VIRGINIA

Alderson: Skyler Nekole McCallister, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Athens : Amanda Lester, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Andrew William Jennings, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Avondale : Brittany Rowe, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Ballard : Kassidy Shae Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Beaver : Jonathan Tanner Odell, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Eric Shrewsbury, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Beckley : Grace Kathryn Gallinger, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Biochemistry); Caitlin Hilton, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Alexis Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Amanda Morgan, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jonathan Tanner Odell, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Darien Salazar, Bachelor of Arts in History; Madison Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (Pre-Professional); Rachel M. White, Bachelor of Arts in History

Bluefield : Joseph Barton, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Biochemistry); Madison Burnette, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Megan Lavake, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Bruno Lijoi, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Harry McCoy, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Social Work; David Lee Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kiersten Nichelle Thomason, Bachelor of Arts in Advertising/Graphic Design, Studio Art; Melissa Woolwine, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Bradley : Alexis B. Foster, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences

Charleston: Emily Grace Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy)

Coal City : Christopher Thomas Bolen, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Molecular)

Cowen : Alisha Bragg, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Craigsville: Brandon Bleigh, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Cross Lanes : Joshua Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Pre-Physical Therapy)

Danese : Donna Downes-Moore, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Davisville : Jasmine Marie Seebaugh, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Dingess: Audrey Adkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Edmond : Daniel Salisbury, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Fairdale : Jamie Wood, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Frankford : Nicholas B. McClung, Bachelor of Arts in History

Given : Courtney Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences

Glen Fork : Clayton Brown, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Glenville: Kylie Shuff, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Herndon : Taylor McKinney, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Hinton : Ayana Rozelle Graves, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Iaeger : Walter L. Newcomb, II, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Logan: Sydney Nicole Marcum, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Maxwelton : Lisa Burke, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Meadow Bridge : Shauna Richmond, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (Pre-Professional); William David Woods, Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management

Moorefield : Donathon Kesner, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Mount Hope : Madison Wingrove, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Oak Hill : Kyra Arrington, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Tristan Wayne Bragg, Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Chasity Ceara Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lindsey Rae Lawhorn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Keith Richardson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Dakota Shreve, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Organismal and Field); Broderick McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Panther : Emily Faith Bailey, Bachelor of Arts in English

Peterstown : Amanda Beth Coe, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Baylee Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Megan Elizabeth Miller, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Connor Moore, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Pineville : Michael Eugene Growe, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy)

Princeton : Hannah Cooke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Danielle Damewood, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Ashley Diane King, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Savannah Rae Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Carmen Elise Thornton, Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Mary Kate Williams, Bachelor of Science in Biology (Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy); Samuel B. Cochran, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education: Music Pre-K – Adult; Alisha Marie Lane, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Ewilda J. Bay, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Lucinda Rae Gonderman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Peter St. Fleur, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Kay Wyatt-Posey, Regents Bachelor of Arts; James Lamb, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Ridgeley : Caleb W. Hare, Bachelor of Arts in Advertising/Graphic Design

Rio : Jasmine Abrell, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Scarbro : Kaelea Smith, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Sociology

Shady Spring : Adrianna Marie Hall, Bachelor of Science Biology (Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy); Blaze Williams, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art;

Sophia : Charles Pittman, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art

Welch : Robert Riggs, Bachelor of Arts in History

White Sulphur Springs : Taren Winnings, Regents Bachelor of Arts

OUT-OF-STATE

Baltimore, MD : Davon Cornell Williams, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Burlington, KY : Sarah Begley, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Christiansburg, VA : Davis William Roberson, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education (Social Studies)

Danville, VA : Mikayah Pulliam, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Eagle Rock, VA : Maggie Rae Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Health Science (Pre-Professional)

Fontana, CA : Joshua Ramos, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (Exercise Science)

Garden Grove, CA : Saul Robles, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Matthews, NC : Zion Emanuell Barnette, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Narrows, VA : Hannah Leigh Shuff, Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education, Multi-categorical)

Orlando, FL : Juan Fortique, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Plainfield, IN : Melinda Anne Goda, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Riner, VA : Daniel Culverwell, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (Exercise Science)

Roanoke, VA : Myles Poindexter, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Rock Hill, SC : Terrance Lee Holland, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Sebring, FL : Thurlow Wilkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Sevierville, TN: Ashton Funderburg, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication

Virginia Beach, VA : Marcellus Saint, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Waterford Works, NJ : Edward Bober, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education

INTERNATIONAL

Dominican Republic:

Santiago—Eriberto Calderon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Santo Domingo—Fernando Alberto Rodriguez Almonte, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Nigeria:

Abuja—Victoria Atasie, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

United Kingdom:

Barnsley, England—Ellie Louise Hawcroft, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Selby, North Yorkshire—Zoe Belding, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (Exercise Science)

