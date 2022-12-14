ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Realistic Trades to Move Some of the NHL's Worst Contracts

In a salary-cap league, there is always going to be deep analysis of each team's cap situation and every contract. Every dollar a team spends on one player or one position is a dollar they will not have for another player, position or need. Some contracts look like head-scratchers the minute pen gets put to paper, and they are viewed as unmovable or albatross deals that will forever sink a team's cap situation.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards After Suffering Foot Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis won't play Sunday against the Washington Wizards because of a foot injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania says. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis is expected to undergo an MRI on the injury. Davis appeared to suffer an injury to his foot in the first quarter...
Bleacher Report

OHL's Abakar Kazbekov Dies at Age 18; London Knights Mourn 'Sudden Passing'

The Ontario Hockey League's London Knights announced in a statement Saturday that Russian forward Abakar Kazbekov has died. He was 18. No further details on his death were provided. He had just played in London's 5-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday. OHL Commissioner David Brance said in...
Bleacher Report

2023 MLS Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions and Full Selection Order

The latest crop of collegiate talent to enter Major League Soccer will be determined on Wednesday. The 2023 MLS SuperDraft takes place before the holiday season this year. The latest draft picks will have over two weeks more than most previous selections to get accustomed to their new squads. Expansion...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Named Dream Trade Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in pursuing trades in hopes of improving their mediocre roster this season, and the team reportedly has some astronomical aspirations. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha on Saturday, the Lakers (12-16) have their eyes set on three superstar players as dream...
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...

