Cincinnati, OH

WCPO

Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes founding partner of Pro Volleyball Federation

CINCINNATI — We all know and love Joe Burrow as the beloved Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, but the QB is now dipping his toe into a different sport: volleyball. Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, are the newest founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is the forthcoming premier women's volleyball league in North America.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Semi-professional football team coming to NKY

The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
HEBRON, KY
247Sports

Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits

It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

UC football's new head coach Satterfield announces several staffing hires

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati football's new head coach Scott Satterfield is making moves in his first weeks on the job. Satterfield announced Wednesday his first wave of assistant coach and support staff hires. The first wave of staff hires includes:. Bryan Brown (defensive coordinator) Nic Cardwell (offense) Derek...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tee Higgins talks to CPS students about mentorship, challenges in life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Tee Higgins took a timeout from playing football this week to visit hundreds of Cincinnati Public School district students. Higgins spoke to nearly 250 Withrow University High School students about the importance of graduating and creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship. Higgins,...
CINCINNATI, OH
kiss951.com

Jumpman Invitational Brings College Basketball Royalty To Queen City

Christmas comes early this year for college basketball fans in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, teams from four of the most recognized Division I programs in the country will be playing in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center on December 20th and 21st. The Jumpman Invitational offers four...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wvxu.org

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Arcis Golf Acquires TPC River's Bend

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the United States—has added TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, to its growing portfolio. This is the 10th club acquisition completed by Arcis in less than a year and a half. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006005/en/ TPC River’s Bend Hole #9 (Photo: Business Wire)
MAINEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY

