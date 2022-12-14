Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
WCPO
Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes founding partner of Pro Volleyball Federation
CINCINNATI — We all know and love Joe Burrow as the beloved Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, but the QB is now dipping his toe into a different sport: volleyball. Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, are the newest founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is the forthcoming premier women's volleyball league in North America.
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
Four-star swingman Jonathan Powell recaps regional visits
It has been a busy fall for four-star guard Jonathan Powell. The 6-foot-6 scoring swingman out of Dayton (Ohio) is being pursued by a handful of the better programs in the region. "Coaches like my size," Powell said. "They like my ability to handle and shoot the ball really well...
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats beat down rival Miami in 149th all-time meeting
In a bounce back performance following the loss to Xavier last weekend, the Bearcats blew past the rival Miami RedHawks 103-76 on Wednesday evening to improve to 7-4 this season. Cincinnati senior guard David DeJulius scored a game-high 22 points, four assists and two steals in the win, while Landers...
WLWT 5
UC football's new head coach Satterfield announces several staffing hires
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati football's new head coach Scott Satterfield is making moves in his first weeks on the job. Satterfield announced Wednesday his first wave of assistant coach and support staff hires. The first wave of staff hires includes:. Bryan Brown (defensive coordinator) Nic Cardwell (offense) Derek...
Fox 19
Tee Higgins talks to CPS students about mentorship, challenges in life
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Tee Higgins took a timeout from playing football this week to visit hundreds of Cincinnati Public School district students. Higgins spoke to nearly 250 Withrow University High School students about the importance of graduating and creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship. Higgins,...
kiss951.com
Jumpman Invitational Brings College Basketball Royalty To Queen City
Christmas comes early this year for college basketball fans in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, teams from four of the most recognized Division I programs in the country will be playing in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center on December 20th and 21st. The Jumpman Invitational offers four...
middletownathletics.com
The Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold our 18th Induction Ceremony
The M.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold our 18th induction ceremony on. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Wildwood Golf Club. On Friday, January 13,2023 the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at halftime of the Men’s Basketball game against Oak Hills. The Athletic Inductees for 2023:
CovCath senior guard sparks third-quarter rally that propels team to 86-66 win over Holy Cross
Covington Catholic senior point guard Evan Ipsaro said he wasn’t feeling well at halftime of Tuesday’s home game against Holy Cross, but his team was three points behind and needed their floor leader to make a comeback. Whatever was wrong with Ipsaro didn’t show in the third quarter...
middletownathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Mason 56 – 55
A strong third quarter for the Middies put them on top! Middletown was led by Landers with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Arcis Golf Acquires TPC River's Bend
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the United States—has added TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, to its growing portfolio. This is the 10th club acquisition completed by Arcis in less than a year and a half. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006005/en/ TPC River’s Bend Hole #9 (Photo: Business Wire)
WLWT 5
WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
Cincinnati Financial wins key pandemic insurance ruling
Cincinnati Financial Corp. has long argued COVID-19 doesn't cause property damage. The Ohio Supreme Court agrees.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
