ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Ruled Out vs. Thunder With Ankle Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Chris Finch told reporters before tip-off. Gobert was initially listed as questionable for the matchup with a left ankle sprain. Gobert sprained his ankle late in Wednesday's 99-88 loss to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Because of Knee, Hamstring Injuries

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for an extended period of time because of multiple injuries. The team announced Kleber tore his right hamstring during practice Tuesday, and he has no timetable to return. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kleber also sprained his right knee.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Not Expected to Make Trade Until End of December at Earliest

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade, it's not going to be until the end of December at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. However, Buha added that the Purple and Gold "have an urgency to get a deal done sooner than later," but they are "at the mercy of the trade cycle and the other teams' developing motives."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

2022 NBA Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

Anybody can identify talent at the very top of the NBA draft, but it takes real vision to find a difference-maker outside the first 10 picks. And, if we're being honest, luck is a factor too. Dogged scouting and shrewd foresight don't mean much unless a handful of teams ahead...
Bleacher Report

Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Says Steph Curry, Warriors Let Refs 'Get to Them' in Loss vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are an experienced team used to overcoming adversity, so seeing the reigning NBA champions lose their composure isn't a typical occurrence. However, that's exactly what happened to the Warriors in Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Golden State grew frustrated with the referees early in the game and never recovered, trailing by as many as 26 in the blowout.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Knicks 'Not Interested' in Shedding Salary amid Evan Fournier Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks reportedly won't trade Evan Fournier just to shed salary ahead of February's deadline. "The Knicks are not interested in shedding salary going forward," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. "They'll do business, but I think there's been a concept that they might, like, attach a pick to get off of Evan Fournier or something like that. But to my understanding that's not true. I think they would trade Evan Fournier—I mean he's not playing for them right now, of course they would trade him. But I don't think they feel any sort of desperation to clear cap space."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy