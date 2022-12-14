Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Ruled Out vs. Thunder With Ankle Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Chris Finch told reporters before tip-off. Gobert was initially listed as questionable for the matchup with a left ankle sprain. Gobert sprained his ankle late in Wednesday's 99-88 loss to...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury
While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
Heat hit with injury reporting fine; list all players on injury report
The Heat listed all 16 of their players on the injury report hours after the team was fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating the league's injury reporting rules.
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Because of Knee, Hamstring Injuries
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for an extended period of time because of multiple injuries. The team announced Kleber tore his right hamstring during practice Tuesday, and he has no timetable to return. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kleber also sprained his right knee.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Not Expected to Make Trade Until End of December at Earliest
If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade, it's not going to be until the end of December at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. However, Buha added that the Purple and Gold "have an urgency to get a deal done sooner than later," but they are "at the mercy of the trade cycle and the other teams' developing motives."
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Heat Jersey from 2013 Championship Win Could Sell for $3M at Auction
LeBron James' jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals is up for auction. Sotheby's has listed the official No. 6 jersey that James wore in the Miami Heat's 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to clinch their second consecutive NBA championship. James finished the game with 37...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Voted NBA MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić in ESPN Straw Poll
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took the top spot in the first ESPN NBA MVP straw poll for the 2022-23 season Friday. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Tatum earned 47 of the 100 first-place votes cast by league insiders. He was also on 98 of the 100 ballots. Tatum's...
Bleacher Report
2022 NBA Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals
Anybody can identify talent at the very top of the NBA draft, but it takes real vision to find a difference-maker outside the first 10 picks. And, if we're being honest, luck is a factor too. Dogged scouting and shrewd foresight don't mean much unless a handful of teams ahead...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Sets NBA Record After Making at Least 9 3s for 2nd Consecutive Day
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is on a historic heater. After making nine three-pointers on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Herro scored a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from three-point range in Thursday's 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Herro is the only...
Bleacher Report
Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Some NBA Free Agents Scared of Responsibility to 'Save' NY
The New York Knicks have made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 campaign when they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, and they've been stuck in mediocrity since despite immense pressure to turn things around. That type of pressure appears to be deterring some free agents from wanting to sign...
Bleacher Report
Report: James Harden, Kevin Durant 'Butted Heads' over Harden's Conditioning on Nets
James Harden's time with the Brooklyn Nets didn't last long, and one issue was his friction with Kevin Durant during the 2021-22 campaign. "Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season," Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reported. "Durant didn't think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much."
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Says Steph Curry, Warriors Let Refs 'Get to Them' in Loss vs. Bucks
The Golden State Warriors are an experienced team used to overcoming adversity, so seeing the reigning NBA champions lose their composure isn't a typical occurrence. However, that's exactly what happened to the Warriors in Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Golden State grew frustrated with the referees early in the game and never recovered, trailing by as many as 26 in the blowout.
After bounce-back win, North Carolina State eyes Vanderbilt
After fading down the stretch to lose at No. 25 Miami a week ago, North Carolina State responded Tuesday with
Bleacher Report
Bucks Fan Mike Shane Says He Didn't Threaten Warriors' Draymond Green Before Ejection
The Milwaukee Bucks fan who was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors has given his side of the story, and he said he never threatened the life of Warriors forward Draymond Green. Per TMZ Sports, Mike Shane spoke on the KJ Live podcast and said he...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder, John Collins Linked to Suns, Hawks, Jazz 3-Team Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have had discussions on a potential three-team trade that would land Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Utah Jazz would have received John Collins from the Hawks in this deal, while Jarred Vanderbilt would go to the Suns. Utah...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Desires' Return to T-Wolves If Traded Or Contract Buyout
If the Los Angeles Lakers move on from Patrick Beverley this season, the veteran has a "desire to return" to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer outlined a scenario where Beverley could be traded to the Detroit Pistons before reaching free agency via buyout. The...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Knicks 'Not Interested' in Shedding Salary amid Evan Fournier Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks reportedly won't trade Evan Fournier just to shed salary ahead of February's deadline. "The Knicks are not interested in shedding salary going forward," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. "They'll do business, but I think there's been a concept that they might, like, attach a pick to get off of Evan Fournier or something like that. But to my understanding that's not true. I think they would trade Evan Fournier—I mean he's not playing for them right now, of course they would trade him. But I don't think they feel any sort of desperation to clear cap space."
