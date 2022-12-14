ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 1

There's no sugarcoating it: Betting on college football bowl season has become an enormous challenge. Between coaching changes, opt-outs and transfer portal chaos, evaluating these games has never been more difficult. We are still ready to thrive and conquer, though. Locks of the Week, our weekly CFB picks against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

5-Star LB Anthony Hill Commits to Texas After Decommitting from Texas A&M

The top linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class is headed to the Texas Longhorns. Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported Anthony Hill, who was previously committed to Texas A&M before decommitting in November, chose the Longhorns on Thursday. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hill is a 5-star prospect and the No....
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Unique Stats from the 2022 College Football Regular Season

Statistics are a core piece of sports analysis. Whether you're in a debate with friends or writing an article, these numbers have a constant presence in our minds. Football fans love discussing yards per play, points per game, third-down conversion rates, red-zone touchdown percentages, turnover margin and much more. There are dozens of common and advanced stats available to help justify our predictions.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Top Players, Underrated Stars to Watch During 2022 College Football Bowl Season

College football's bowl season is almost upon us. The first slate of games kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and games will go through Jan. 9 for the national title game. Obviously, with so many games, there are a lot of things to keep an eye on. Check out our ultimate bowl season guide to navigate the best games to watch during bowl season.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

X-Factors for the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals

Star players will deservingly command the spotlight during the 2022 College Football Playoff. We know about the quarterbacks, including three Heisman Trophy finalists. We've tracked top NFL prospects like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and seen Michigan's offensive line overwhelming defenses. We've watched Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and TCU running back Kendre Miller frustrate opponents all year.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 NBA Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

Anybody can identify talent at the very top of the NBA draft, but it takes real vision to find a difference-maker outside the first 10 picks. And, if we're being honest, luck is a factor too. Dogged scouting and shrewd foresight don't mean much unless a handful of teams ahead...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Months

Time to put the "small-sample-size warnings" to bed for the rest of this NBA season. We're now two months into 2022-23. Numbers have stabilized. MVP candidates (a lot of them) are rising above the crowd. The title contenders' tier is forming. There's still plenty of time for teams and players...
KELOLAND

Timberwolves edge Thunder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Bulls Ripped by Fans, NBA Twitter for OT Performance in Loss vs. Knicks

The Chicago Bulls fought to force overtime against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at United Center, but an ugly OT performance resulted in Billy Donovan's squad losing 128-120. With the game tied at 117 after four quarters, the Bulls managed to score just three points in overtime. DeMar DeRozan...
CHICAGO, IL

