Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Brandon Staley says he feeds off of Justin Herbert's energy for confidence
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is usually a reserved personality in press conferences, but on Friday he let the media in on one aspect of Justin Herbert’s game that he said helps him maintain his confidence. The third-year quarterback’s energy, Staley said, works wonders for his ability to feel secure in the job he and his players are doing on Sundays.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
Bleacher Report
Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bobby Petrino Hired as UNLV Offensive Coordinator on Barry Odom's Staff
New UNLV head football coach Barry Odom is reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino to serve as his offensive coordinator, according to Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Petrino has been Missouri State's head coach for the past three seasons, guiding the team to two FCS playoff appearances. Petrino, 61, will...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In most fantasy football leagues, it's either playoff time, or you need a win and maybe some help to keep your title hopes alive. Fortunately for you, we have our eyes on several potential clutch performers who are widely available on the waiver wire. This week, remember to set your...
Bleacher Report
Eyeing Early Free-Agent Alternatives to the 2023 NFL Draft's Top Prospects
A month still remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, but several teams are already looking ahead to the offseason. The 1-11-1 Houston Texans, for example, aren't making the playoffs this year. However, they have a 1.5-game lead over the next-closest team for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.
Bleacher Report
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
It's the most wonderful time of the (fantasy football) year. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season means the playoffs are here, bye weeks are but a distant memory and games are on the docket for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This is all kinds of fun. And, given the stakes,...
Bleacher Report
Army's Andre Carter II May Have to Defer NFL Draft Pursuit If New Bill Is Passed
Players at service academies across the United States, including Army linebacker Andre Carter II, may be prevented from playing professional sports right out of school if a bill being sent through Congress is passed. A section of the National Defense Authorization Act states that not participating in active duty service...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Tyler Boyd Was 'in Shock' After Suffering Gruesome Finger Dislocation Injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had an understandable reaction to the dislocated finger he suffered during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. "I kind of went in shock," Boyd said Thursday, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off."
Bleacher Report
Drew Brees Hired as Purdue Interim Assistant Coach Before Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees is going back to Purdue as an interim assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl. The school announced Thursday that Brees will work on the field with players and participate in recruiting. He said in a statement:. "I am extremely excited to work with our team over the...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has reportedly incurred a sizable fine for his actions during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official:. Although he wasn't penalized or ejected, Jeudy broke the rules...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15
The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury
While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Expected to Retire After Season by Most Insiders
Despite speculation that Tom Brady could return for a 24th year in 2023, there's a growing belief from NFL insiders he will walk away at the end of this season. Per The Athletic's Mike Jones, a majority of insiders "believe" Brady will likely retire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season wraps up.
Bleacher Report
Top Players, Underrated Stars to Watch During 2022 College Football Bowl Season
College football's bowl season is almost upon us. The first slate of games kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and games will go through Jan. 9 for the national title game. Obviously, with so many games, there are a lot of things to keep an eye on. Check out our ultimate bowl season guide to navigate the best games to watch during bowl season.
