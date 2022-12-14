ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley says he feeds off of Justin Herbert's energy for confidence

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is usually a reserved personality in press conferences, but on Friday he let the media in on one aspect of Justin Herbert’s game that he said helps him maintain his confidence. The third-year quarterback’s energy, Staley said, works wonders for his ability to feel secure in the job he and his players are doing on Sundays.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing

Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In most fantasy football leagues, it's either playoff time, or you need a win and maybe some help to keep your title hopes alive. Fortunately for you, we have our eyes on several potential clutch performers who are widely available on the waiver wire. This week, remember to set your...
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Army's Andre Carter II May Have to Defer NFL Draft Pursuit If New Bill Is Passed

Players at service academies across the United States, including Army linebacker Andre Carter II, may be prevented from playing professional sports right out of school if a bill being sent through Congress is passed. A section of the National Defense Authorization Act states that not participating in active duty service...
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15

The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Top Players, Underrated Stars to Watch During 2022 College Football Bowl Season

College football's bowl season is almost upon us. The first slate of games kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and games will go through Jan. 9 for the national title game. Obviously, with so many games, there are a lot of things to keep an eye on. Check out our ultimate bowl season guide to navigate the best games to watch during bowl season.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy