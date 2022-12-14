Sasha Banks' rumored departure from WWE reportedly came after the company refused to make her one of the highest-paid female Superstars on the roster. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t James Holder of Inside The Ropes), Banks wanted pay similar to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but people with knowledge of the situation said WWE never made her close to that type of offer.

6 HOURS AGO