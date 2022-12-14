Read full article on original website
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roxanne Perez, Returning Stars, More
It has been an eventful week for Roxanne Perez. First, she won the Women's Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline, then she defeated Mandy Rose Tuesday night to win the brand's women's title. But was that always the plan? What did the original timetable look like?. The answers to those...
Report: Sasha Banks Eyed Contract Comparable to Becky Lynch, Charlotte; WWE Declined
Sasha Banks' rumored departure from WWE reportedly came after the company refused to make her one of the highest-paid female Superstars on the roster. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t James Holder of Inside The Ropes), Banks wanted pay similar to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but people with knowledge of the situation said WWE never made her close to that type of offer.
AEW? Back to WWE? Other? Predicting Mandy Rose's Next Move After Reported Release
After her swan song as NXT women's champion, WWE abruptly released Mandy Rose, leaving her pro-wrestling future in question. On the latest episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez ended the head of Toxic Attraction's 413-day reign. It was a monumental achievement for The Prodigy that marked a changing of the guard for the developmental brand. Unfortunately, Rose's controversial exit dominated the news cycle on Thursday.
Recapping All of the Landmark Changes from WWE in Unforgettable 2022
If you thought 2022 would be a calmer period after the changes in WWE over the past two years, you were sorely mistaken. The past 12 months have been a wild ride full of ups and downs, twists and turns that no one saw coming. The leadership of the company...
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on December 16. Dustin Rhodes teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends for a huge eight-man tag match this week against The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian and Trent Seven. Wardlow was in action, Skye Blue battled Britt Baker,...
Early Predictions on Who Will Be WWE and AEW's Top Stars of 2023
The year is winding down and everyone is preparing for 2023 to arrive, so naturally, wrestling fans are already looking to the future. WWE and All Elite Wrestling are the two top promotions in the United States, and both companies employ some of the absolute best in the business today.
Mirror Image: Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley and the Best WWE and AEW Counterparts
Between Triple H replenishing the WWE roster and Tony Khan continuing to sign top talent to All Elite Wrestling, it's difficult to think of a time when the industry's landscape was as exciting and fun to follow as it is right now. WWE still suffers from genuine star power on...
