Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
Bleacher Report

Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing

Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
New York Post

Richard Sherman, Erin Andrews recount infamous interview together

Remember that interview? The one where Richard Sherman called Michael Crabtree a sorry receiver after winning the 2013 NFC Championship? The famous play preceding it was a 1st-and-10 shot from then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the back of the end zone, intended for Michael Crabtree, as the Seattle Seahawks led 23-17 with less than 30 seconds left. Sherman swatted the ball away, which was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith to close out the game. The post-game interview helped cement Sherman in the national consciousness as a shut-down corner at the time and an elite-level trash talker. The...
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley says he feeds off of Justin Herbert's energy for confidence

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is usually a reserved personality in press conferences, but on Friday he let the media in on one aspect of Justin Herbert’s game that he said helps him maintain his confidence. The third-year quarterback’s energy, Staley said, works wonders for his ability to feel secure in the job he and his players are doing on Sundays.
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15

The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Bleacher Report

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Bleacher Report

Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked

Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
