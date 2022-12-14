Remember that interview? The one where Richard Sherman called Michael Crabtree a sorry receiver after winning the 2013 NFC Championship? The famous play preceding it was a 1st-and-10 shot from then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the back of the end zone, intended for Michael Crabtree, as the Seattle Seahawks led 23-17 with less than 30 seconds left. Sherman swatted the ball away, which was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith to close out the game. The post-game interview helped cement Sherman in the national consciousness as a shut-down corner at the time and an elite-level trash talker. The...

19 MINUTES AGO