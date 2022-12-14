Read full article on original website
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph over Trubisky If Kenny Pickett Is Out
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson wants to see Mason Rudolph get a chance to be the starting quarterback if rookie Kenny Pickett is unable to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. "Yeah, I want to see him play," Johnson told reporters. "I know he's ready to play. I know...
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has reportedly incurred a sizable fine for his actions during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official:. Although he wasn't penalized or ejected, Jeudy broke the rules...
Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
Richard Sherman, Erin Andrews recount infamous interview together
Remember that interview? The one where Richard Sherman called Michael Crabtree a sorry receiver after winning the 2013 NFC Championship? The famous play preceding it was a 1st-and-10 shot from then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the back of the end zone, intended for Michael Crabtree, as the Seattle Seahawks led 23-17 with less than 30 seconds left. Sherman swatted the ball away, which was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith to close out the game. The post-game interview helped cement Sherman in the national consciousness as a shut-down corner at the time and an elite-level trash talker. The...
Eyeing Early Free-Agent Alternatives to the 2023 NFL Draft's Top Prospects
A month still remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, but several teams are already looking ahead to the offseason. The 1-11-1 Houston Texans, for example, aren't making the playoffs this year. However, they have a 1.5-game lead over the next-closest team for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'
Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Brandon Staley says he feeds off of Justin Herbert's energy for confidence
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is usually a reserved personality in press conferences, but on Friday he let the media in on one aspect of Justin Herbert’s game that he said helps him maintain his confidence. The third-year quarterback’s energy, Staley said, works wonders for his ability to feel secure in the job he and his players are doing on Sundays.
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
Bengals' Tyler Boyd Was 'in Shock' After Suffering Gruesome Finger Dislocation Injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had an understandable reaction to the dislocated finger he suffered during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. "I kind of went in shock," Boyd said Thursday, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off."
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Discusses Bills Game amid Criticism: 'It Snows in Alabama'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly isn't too concerned about the possibility of cold and snowy weather when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on the road Saturday night. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the former University of Alabama star made it clear that he has experienced snow before, saying:...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
It's the most wonderful time of the (fantasy football) year. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season means the playoffs are here, bye weeks are but a distant memory and games are on the docket for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This is all kinds of fun. And, given the stakes,...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15
The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Expected to Retire After Season by Most Insiders
Despite speculation that Tom Brady could return for a 24th year in 2023, there's a growing belief from NFL insiders he will walk away at the end of this season. Per The Athletic's Mike Jones, a majority of insiders "believe" Brady will likely retire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season wraps up.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Won't Opt out of Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State
The Alabama Crimson Tide will have two of their best players available for their Dec. 31 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats after all. Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Friday. Saban added the Crimson Tide aren't expecting any players will opt out of the game.
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season
The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter; Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball. Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco...
Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked
Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
