The Christmas Story

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Bethany Lutheran again tells Christian faith story in drive-thru format

News Staff Wed, 12/14/2022 - 11:10
  • An angel (Kiera Haug) watches over baby Jesus, Mary (Elizabeth White) and Joseph (Matt White) as a shepherd (Halston Staudt) stands near the manger. (Photos by Sharon Brooks - Standard-Radio Post)
  • Angels (Brylea Berardi and Krystal and Leah Geistweidt) raise their arms toward Heaven.
  • A shepherd (Abby Geistweidt) leads a flock through the night.
  • Bailey Treibs portrays an angel telling Mary, played by Teri Ewing, she will bear a son.
  • Joseph (Josh Haggerty) lights the way as he and Mary (Jessica Haggerty) journey to Bethlehem.
  • Caesar (Kyle Treibs) orders a census as his scribe (Lois Busch) takes notes and his servant (Hudson Smith) fans him.
  • The Innkeeper (Carin Treibs) tells Mary (Elizabeth Warriner) and Joseph (Ben Warriner) that there is no room as townspeople (Abby Warriner, Lindy Haley, Lindy Hawkins, Karen Keener and Shelly Gibbons) gather items at a nearby market.
  • Three wisemen (Randy Busch, David Ewing and Billy Harris) search for the King of Kings, baby Jesus.

