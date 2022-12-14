Where Carlos Correa’s Contract Ranks Among Shortstops All-Time

His massive deal with the Giants is reportedly for 13 years.

The best shortstop on the market is going to the Giants, and, as expected, he wasn’t cheap. Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a massive 13-year deal worth $350 million to leave the Twins, and with the new deal, he reached a payday never before seen by someone at his position

Correa’s deal has the highest-value among shortstop contracts in MLB history. His new deal eclipsed Francisco Lindor’s 10-year deal worth $341 million, but his average doesn’t quite measure up to Lindor or others, ranking sixth in average annual value.

The two-time All Star started his professional career with the Astros after getting selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his professional debut in ’15 and got a World Series win ’17 before signing with the Twins last year.

He opted out of his contract with the Twins in October , with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 in his one season there, and it was good enough to get him the longterm deal he has always wanted.

Here are the largest contracts signed by a shortstop in MLB history:

1. Carlos Correa , 13-year, $350 million

2. Francisco Lindor , 10-year, $341 million

3. Fernando Tatis Jr. , 14-year, $340 million

4. Corey Seager , 10-year, $325 million

5. Trea Turner , 11-year, $300 million

6. Xander Bogaert s , 11-year, $280 million

7. Alex Rodriguez , 10-year, $275 millon

8. Alex Rodriguez , 10-year, $252 million

9. Derek Jeter , 10-year, $189 million

10. Wander Franco , 11-year, $182 million