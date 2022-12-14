Man dies after being hit by car in Mount Airy

A man died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Mount Airy Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15pm in the 1000 block of Ridge Road (Route 27).

Howard County Police identified the pedestrian as Alex Fernandez, of Mount Airy. The driver of the Chevy Malibu that struck him remained at the scene.

Ridge Road was closed for approximately five hours following the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.