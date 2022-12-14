ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TSU choral group to perform at Carnegie Hall in the spring

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcKg0_0jiQlmJf00

Carnegie Hall is the dream for so many singers and several students from TSU are getting the chance to perform there next spring!

For the first time ever, 11 members of the T-S-U Meister Singers are set to participate in a festival performance with MidAmerican Productions.

The choral ensemble is working to raise 20-thousand dollars to make the trip in May. They've already raised $3,500, but they need your help! You can help donate or sponsor a student here !

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center

(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Gives Back: MNPD's Christmas Basket Outreach Program

This week’s News 2 Gives Back pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late Metro Nashville police chief, Joe Casey. The longtime leader died this year. Casey started the popular Christmas Basket Outreach Program by delivering to just two families in 1961. Metro Police Christmas Charities. News...
NASHVILLE, TN
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Nashville: 10 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

From its humble beginnings as a rural military fort in the 1700s to one of the top tourist spots in the United States today, Nashville, Tennessee, offers visitors a unique array of activities. Called “Music City,” Nashville is one of the best destinations for country music fans, as well as travelers interested in the fascinating and volatile history of early America.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy