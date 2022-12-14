TSU choral group to perform at Carnegie Hall in the spring

Carnegie Hall is the dream for so many singers and several students from TSU are getting the chance to perform there next spring!

For the first time ever, 11 members of the T-S-U Meister Singers are set to participate in a festival performance with MidAmerican Productions.

The choral ensemble is working to raise 20-thousand dollars to make the trip in May. They've already raised $3,500, but they need your help! You can help donate or sponsor a student here !

