Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night
Maine — A Nor'easter is underway and moving closer to Maine this morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Inland Areas for heavy wet snow that will create very difficult driving. Heavy snow will spread across interior Maine by the evening commute. Winds will also be...
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now.
An Idea for New Hampshire and Maine Businesses Around the Holidays
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours.
newscentermaine.com
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
WPRI
WEATHER NOW: Evening Rain Showers, Breezy; Drier Weekend
A storm is slowly moving along the southern New England coast and will bring “lighter” rain and gusty breezes this evening. The lack of cold air means all RAIN for our area as temperatures continue to sit in the 40s. After midnight and before dawn, the rain may end a a brief period of light snow across northern Rhode Island with a coating only in spots.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
penbaypilot.com
Nor’easter weather updates: Closures, cancellations, tips
The Maine Emergency Management Agency staff, partner agencies, and utility companies are coordinating preparedness efforts in advance of the snowstorm. The National Weather Service forecasts a significant winter storm to bring snow and rain to our state beginning late tonight and continuing into Saturday, though the northeastern portion of the state may get snow into Sunday and beyond.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope
There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
newscentermaine.com
Noon update on statewide nor'easter
Much of the state is seeing its first significant storm of the season. Here's what the storm looks like at noon in Portland.
What’s The Chance Central Maine Will Have A Snow Day Friday?
So far, we have had a really mild fall. Yes, fall, because it is not really winter until the 21st of December. We had a min-heatwave the first week of November and we have had a few rainy days, but no real winter weather. That is about to change! We...
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
laconiadailysun.com
Lake Winnisquam, NH’s 4th largest lake, is in strong demand
There are literally 273 lakes, ponds and rivers to enjoy in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. When you take exit 20 off of Interstate 93 north, you only have to travel a few miles to Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire’s fourth-largest lake. Let’s take a look at this beautiful, popular lake in the heart of our Lakes Region.
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
There Are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for never-ending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine, just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System, or ITS.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0