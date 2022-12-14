Young Dolph’s Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP ‘Paper Route Frank’

It’s been a little over a year since Young Dolph was murdered in front of a Memphis bakery, leaving fans and loved ones grieving and searching for how to move on.

Since the passing of the 36-year-old artist, his legacy has been kept alive through his music and team. Following his post-obit singles “Hall of Fame,” “Get Away,” and the most recent O’Jays-sampled single “Old Ways,” Dolph’s estate has now unveiled the full tracklist for his forthcoming posthumous album, Paper Route Frank .

Spanning 13 tracks, the LP has musical assistance from frequent collaborators including his cousin Key Glock , Gucci Mane , 2 Chainz , and Dolph’s imprint label artists Big Moochie Grape and Snupe Bandz . BandPlay and Sosa 808 are among the featured producers on the late rapper’s upcoming album.

‘Paper Route Frank’ cover art.

Gearing fans for what’s to come, the third single, “Old Ways,” shows off Dolph’s signature delivery and precision in punchlines.

Using a sample from the beloved O’Jay’s ballad, “Darlin Darlin Baby,” Dolph raps: “She think that I’m still stuck in my old ways/ God damn I love the trap, I miss the old days/ Ride around in the Bonneville with my throwaway/ Now I make millions, I might just listen to the O’Jays.”

Paper Route Frank is slated to release on Friday (Dec. 16) through Paper Route Empire . Fans can pre-save the LP here .

Check out the official tracklist below and watch the visual to PRF ‘s latest single “Old Ways” above.

Paper Route Frank Tracklist