Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say
Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
Another deadly shooting at FairBridge Inn Express leaves 1 dead, Baton Rouge police say
BRPD investigating deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge, man identified
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating a Suspect in Connection with a Theft at a Business
Police roll out crime scene tape at early morning reported shooting
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990's could soon be set free
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
Officials search for missing St. Helena teen
Sign in front of El Paso Mexican Grill in Gonzales catches fire
UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
