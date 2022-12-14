Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
A Valley man is stuck in Mexican prison after he accidentally crossed border with gun
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley father of three young kids is currently being held at a Mexican federal prison after his family said he forgot he had a firearm in his truck while going through the border. Drew Harrison and his family were on their way to Rocky Point,...
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May. Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.
3 people shot in Mesa during reported fight in street
MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been shot in Mesa following a fight involving several people. According to authorities with Mesa police, officers responded after a 911 call on Sunday in which it was reported that several people were in the street fighting near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive.
Arizona organizations seeing increase in migrants needing help
ARIZONA, USA — The Supreme Court of the United States is keeping Title 42 in place for now while it decides whether to lift it or not. The controversial Title 42 was supposed to end on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled in November that it was "arbitrary and capricious."
Crews rescue young boy pinned under car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 11-year-old boy was trapped after being hit by the car. Authorities said firefighters "extricated the boy from under the...
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Phoenix to Hawaii flight
HONOLULU — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition,...
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
Gunshot heard during possible kidnapping in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children that happened Sunday morning. Some details are unclear at this time, but officials said the kids were later found safe. Officers were reportedly called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for...
Suspect involved in shooting outside Amazon warehouse had 'jealousy' issues, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The shooter who opened fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler Wednesday morning did not know the victim he allegedly shot, police said. Jacob Murphy is suspected of shooting an Amazon contract worker in the parking...
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek. Police said the deadly incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Ironwood Road just north of Ocotillo Road. The woman was crossing the road in an area without a crosswalk. Police have...
Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident
PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.
Judge orders trial this week in Kari Lake's challenge to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' victory
PHOENIX — Kari Lake will get her day in court this week to challenge her election defeat. Late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday on two of the ten claims Lake made in contesting Democrat Katie Hobbs' 17,000-vote victory. Both...
Police: Man shot during apparent carjacking in Mesa, vehicle stolen
MESA, Ariz. — A man was shot in what appears to be carjacking where his vehicle was stolen, Mesa police said. According to early reports, officers were called to the area of Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa. Officers found the victim who had been shot, and he...
Scottsdale will not open water supply to Rio Verde Foothills, mayor confirms
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hundreds of homes in a rural community near Phoenix are faced with a coming water crisis, and were hoping that Scottsdale would soon announce a holiday miracle. The city mayor's response? "There is no Santa Claus." Mayor David Ortega delivered the harsh remark in a recent...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
Judge temporarily halts sweeps of homeless encampments in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities from...
Walmart launching drone service at some Arizona locations
ARIZONA, USA — Walmart is taking to the skies with its delivery service for some customers in Arizona. The retail giant is launching a drone delivery service at four of its stores in the Valley. Arizona is one of six states to offer the service. In a release, Walmart...
