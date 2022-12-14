ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

3 people shot in Mesa during reported fight in street

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been shot in Mesa following a fight involving several people. According to authorities with Mesa police, officers responded after a 911 call on Sunday in which it was reported that several people were in the street fighting near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Crews rescue young boy pinned under car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 11-year-old boy was trapped after being hit by the car. Authorities said firefighters "extricated the boy from under the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Gunshot heard during possible kidnapping in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children that happened Sunday morning. Some details are unclear at this time, but officials said the kids were later found safe. Officers were reportedly called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Queen Creek. Police said the deadly incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Ironwood Road just north of Ocotillo Road. The woman was crossing the road in an area without a crosswalk. Police have...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident

PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Judge temporarily halts sweeps of homeless encampments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities from...
PHOENIX, AZ
