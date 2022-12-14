Read full article on original website
Fox 19
$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
Fox 19
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cleves woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving more than four times the legal limit to drink and drive when she crashed her minivan with five girls inside, court records show. Melissa Frampton, 40, of Cleves, blew 0.369 when Green Township police tested...
Homicide detectives investigating death of one-year-old in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a one-year-old. On Monday, Dec. 12, officers were dispatched to the first block North Hedges Street for a person down complaint, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. The child was in a medical emergency. Medics arrived on the...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: DeWine releases statement after sentencing of George Wagner IV
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."
Police: 1 dead, 2 children & 2 adults injured in Brown County crash
According to investigators, late Sunday night, the driver of a car failed to yield while trying to cross US-68 near Greenbush Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
WKRC
4 injured, including infant, in Batavia crash
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Fox 19
Mom seeks justice against ex-boyfriend accused of killing 2-month-old
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a two-month-old who police think was killed by her father in May, wants her daughter’s story to be told as she begins her fight for justice. John Powers, 24, is in the process of being extradited to Butler County on murder and...
WLWT 5
OSP: 4 taken to hospital, including infant, following serious crash in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash with multiple injuries that occurred in Clermont County on Monday. It happened at 2:04 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 on Old State Route 32 in Batavia Township. OSP's preliminary investigation shows 28-year-old...
Fox 19
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
WKRC
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
Man charged with murder after infant in Fairfield dies from alleged abuse
A Fairfield man is facing a murder charge after allegedly abusing his infant daughter which resulted in her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
Times Gazette
OSP: Hillsboro woman at fault in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman was at fault in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Aberdeen woman Sunday in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, 35, of Hillsboro,...
Fox 19
Man indicted on charges for woman’s October murder
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman in October. Toby Madden is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault for the death of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh, according to Butler County court documents. Around 12...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Ohio witness unable to determine what hovering object was
Frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing an object with an undefined shape at about 11:27 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fox 19
Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County...
‘I think that’s very sad and unfortunate;’ 3 different deadly crashes on Sunday
DAYTON — It was an active Sunday on Miami Valley Roads as officers and medics responded to at least three fatal accidents in the area. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says as we head into the Christmas holiday season, some families here in the Miami Valley got news no one wants to get.
