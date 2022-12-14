ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial: DeWine releases statement after sentencing of George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including infant, in Batavia crash

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

OSP: Hillsboro woman at fault in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman was at fault in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Aberdeen woman Sunday in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, 35, of Hillsboro,...
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted on charges for woman’s October murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman in October. Toby Madden is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault for the death of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh, according to Butler County court documents. Around 12...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy