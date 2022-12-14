ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
EW.com

The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned

Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
Distractify

'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father

As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Alumni to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in Surprise Video at His Bar

Blake Shelton had the honor of inviting his Season 19 The Voice group Worth the Wait to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. The country music trio, which includes sisters Jacy Matthews and Mia Makana and their mother Tara Matthews played a pop-up concert at Shelton’s Ole Red bar location in Gatlinburg, TN, on Sunday, December 11. And mid-set, they got a remote visit from their former judge.
GATLINBURG, TN
Taste of Country

Aerosmith Cancel Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
