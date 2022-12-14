T.I. coming to Sand Mountain’s 2nd Annual ‘Tacos and Tequila’ festival

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Festivals so nice, you gotta have ’em twice! The “Tacos & Tequila Festival” is scheduled to return for its second year in Albertville next summer.

Organizers of the event, held at the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, say this year’s all-star lineup is one you won’t want to miss – and who can’t be lured with tacos and tequila…and TI?

FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2015, file photo, rapper T.I. performs at HOT 97’s “The Tip Off” at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The hip-hop superstar will be joined by other iconic artists the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Albertville venue.

D-Roc, left, and Kane, of the Ying Yang Twins, perform during the 2006 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, Waka Flocka Flame performs at Aokify America Tour in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)

Tickets will officially be on sale for the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. You can find all ticket prices here.

Plenty of specialty food items and drink options will be available, with tacos and tequila both making it onto the menu, of course. If you purchase the “Tequila Tailgate Experience,” a chef-inspired meal will be offered along with a free cocktail in a commemorative cup, with several other add-ons.

The Sand Mountain Amphitheater is located at 700 SMPA Blvd. in Albertville. For more information on the event, you can check out the website here, or stay in the know with updates on their Facebook page here.

