ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee offers 2025 lineman Michael Fasusi

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKm24_0jiQje2b00

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2025 offensive line prospect Michael Fasusi.

“Lets go,” Fasusi announced. “More than blessed to receive my third offer from the University of Tennessee.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Fasusi is from Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.

He has scholarship offers from the Vols, Duke, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Heupel and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson(11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Safety Teasing Return for One More Year on Rocky Top

Tennessee senior safety Jaylen “Tank” McCollough is hinting at a major announcement regarding the 2023 football season. After spending four years in Knoxville, McCollough looks to be set to return to the Tennessee football team for one final season in 2023. McCollough made the announcement via a long Instagram post on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Capital One announces halftime show for Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The halftime show headliner for the Orange Bowl was announced on Friday. Fitz & The Tantrums will be performing, according to the Capital One Orange Bowl. Fitz & The Tantrums is an American indie pop and neo-soul band. If you are wanting to check out some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Nico Iamaleava Arrives In Knoxville, Shares Potential Tennessee Number

Five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville Thursday to begin his college career. Iamaleava will go through bowl practice with Tennessee before enrolling in classes in January. Tennessee’s Orange Bowl practices begin Friday and a number of early enrollees — most notably Iamaleava — will be on campus to partake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge shares her thoughts on Knoxville and the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an unforgettable football season by the Vols, it’s one all college football fans won’t forget as they gained national attention throughout the fall. One person that paid close attention to the SEC team was ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. She’s a reporter and host of ESPN’s weekday show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN

The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Tennessee

Food City’s newest “state-of-the-art” location in Alcoa, Tennessee, opened on Wednesday, replacing the grocer’s existing location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer announced. “We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in Alcoa to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

189K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy