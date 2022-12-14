Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities Opens in Kennewick, Washington
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities has opened its doors in Kennewick, Washington. Located at 602 N. Young Street in Kennewick, Washington, the hotel features 61 guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities also offers an indoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities’ tourism future sparkles with optimism, new leadership
2022 is the year that the Tri-Cities bounced back brighter, bigger and bolder for tourism-related businesses and renewed visitor spending in the Tri-Cities. Visit Tri-Cities kicked off the year by producing a strategic plan for the Tri-Cities Rivershore Enhancement Council, setting priorities and affirming overarching goals for the council to focus on. At the same time the organization launched a digital Meeting Planner’s Guide to assist professionals researching their host locations after taking a two-year hiatus from booking large groups and gatherings.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities bids farewell to notable business, civic leaders in 2022
The Tri-Cities said good-bye to leaders who helped create the community we know and love this past year and in late 2021, including Dennis Poland, the builder and one time Kennewick Man of the Year; Robert L. “Bob” Ferguson, the U.S. Department of Energy’s first deputy assistant secretary of nuclear programs as well as the former head of Energy Northwest; and Mike Lawrence, the influential Hanford manager who drew back the curtain and set the stage for the massive site cleanup.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
opb.org
More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington, have bird flu
Hoar frost collects like icy-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the edges of vast snowy crop fields in Franklin County, in southeast Washington, from the white blur of flat land everywhere else. But this bleak scene is made grimmer when approaching Oakdell Farms...
Plymouth sees 132 crashes in three years around State Route 14
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Law enforcement have responded to a substantial amount of crashes near the border of Washington and Oregon, in the little town of Plymouth. The town overlooks the Columbia River. A handful of those crashes have been fatal, along State Route 14. There has been one death this year, and two reported last year according to Washington State...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
BPA seeks common ground as power demand soars
For more than 80 years, the Bonneville Power Administration has supported local economies and regional growth by providing affordable, clean energy to consumer-owned utilities such as Benton Public Utility District, Benton Rural Electric Association, the city of Richland, Franklin PUD and Columbia REA. Today, BPA is taking steps to meet...
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco destination boutique promises to make it a worthwhile trip
Nestled between a tree-lined drive and active farmland is a greenhouse and rustic-modern home goods destination boutique. Located at 270 Helm Drive in Pasco, Market North Co. is about a five-minute drive from the Road 68 Walmart, yet it offers visitors a rural setting away from the hustle and bustle of the busy Pasco shopping area.
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Christmas Carol Lane came back, thanks to business-savvy neighbors
A group of Kennewick women lean on their business-savvy skills to keep their neighborhood’s longtime Tri-City tradition alive. Debie Britton, Sandy Nettleton and Dayna Faultersack are the organized women who take the transformation of their Kennewick subdivision into Christmas Carol Lane very seriously. In their Concord Heights subdivision in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Mercy’s Taco Pizza comeback story is a tasty one
Merced Flores-Garcia gave pizza fans an early Christmas present in October when he reopened his Mercy’s Pizza Taco restaurant in Pasco. Facebook and Instagram responses were full of excitement. City of Pasco employees were ecstatic they could cross the street to enjoy what has become a growing trend: Italian...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – December 2022
AWT LLC, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling. Prosser School District, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, $28,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Moon Security Services Inc. Michael Detrick, 106904 E. Detrick PR SE, Kennewick, $93,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Blue...
