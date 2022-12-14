The Tri-Cities said good-bye to leaders who helped create the community we know and love this past year and in late 2021, including Dennis Poland, the builder and one time Kennewick Man of the Year; Robert L. “Bob” Ferguson, the U.S. Department of Energy’s first deputy assistant secretary of nuclear programs as well as the former head of Energy Northwest; and Mike Lawrence, the influential Hanford manager who drew back the curtain and set the stage for the massive site cleanup.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO