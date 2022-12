The UK government appears to be "increasingly antagonistic" towards human rights, Europe's watchdog has warned.Dunja Mijatović, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, warned that British government policies were causing "anxiety about the direction of human rights protection in the UK".Ms Mijatović says she found a number of areas of concern during a fact-finding mission to the UK over the summer.The commissioner cited the government's plan to repeal the human rights act, its new anti-protest laws, and regression of the rights of refugees and asylum seekers as particular area of concern.She also warned that the UK was developing a...

7 DAYS AGO