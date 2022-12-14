The UK government appears to be "increasingly antagonistic" towards human rights, Europe's watchdog has warned.Dunja MijatoviÄ, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, warned that British government policies were causing "anxiety about the direction of human rights protection in the UK".Ms MijatoviÄ says she found a number of areas of concern during a fact-finding mission to the UK over the summer.The commissioner cited the government's plan to repeal the human rights act, its new anti-protest laws, and regression of the rights of refugees and asylum seekers as particular area of concern.She also warned that the UK was developing a...

7 DAYS AGO